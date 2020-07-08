All apartments in Chula Vista
Find more places like 464 Village Dr..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Chula Vista, CA
/
464 Village Dr.
Last updated May 24 2020 at 10:52 AM

464 Village Dr.

464 Village Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Chula Vista
See all
Harborside
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

464 Village Drive, Chula Vista, CA 91911
Harborside

Amenities

garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
garage
2BR 1BA TOWNHOME - 2 BR 1 BATH
2 CAR GARAGE
BIG BACKYARD

CALL (619) 227-4803 FOR MORE INFO.

(RLNE5764560)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 464 Village Dr. have any available units?
464 Village Dr. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chula Vista, CA.
How much is rent in Chula Vista, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chula Vista Rent Report.
Is 464 Village Dr. currently offering any rent specials?
464 Village Dr. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 464 Village Dr. pet-friendly?
No, 464 Village Dr. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chula Vista.
Does 464 Village Dr. offer parking?
Yes, 464 Village Dr. offers parking.
Does 464 Village Dr. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 464 Village Dr. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 464 Village Dr. have a pool?
No, 464 Village Dr. does not have a pool.
Does 464 Village Dr. have accessible units?
No, 464 Village Dr. does not have accessible units.
Does 464 Village Dr. have units with dishwashers?
No, 464 Village Dr. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 464 Village Dr. have units with air conditioning?
No, 464 Village Dr. does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Best Cities for Families 2019
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Del Oro on Broadway
986 Broadway
Chula Vista, CA 91911
Point Bonita
250 Bonita Glen Dr
Chula Vista, CA 91910
Toscana at Rancho Del Rey
841 Regulo Pl
Chula Vista, CA 91910
Alexan Millenia
1660 Metro Avenue
Chula Vista, CA 91915
Terra Vista
1441 Santa Lucia Rd
Chula Vista, CA 91913
Sereno
930 3rd Avenue
Chula Vista, CA 91911
Contessa @ Otay Ranch
1924 E Palomar St
Chula Vista, CA 91913
Terra Nova Villas
440 E H St
Chula Vista, CA 91910

Similar Pages

Chula Vista 1 BedroomsChula Vista 2 Bedrooms
Chula Vista Apartments with ParkingChula Vista Dog Friendly Apartments
Chula Vista Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Diego, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CACarlsbad, CA
Vista, CASan Marcos, CALa Mesa, CAEl Cajon, CA
Encinitas, CAPoway, CASantee, CANational City, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Otay RanchOtay Ranch VillageCentral Chula Vista
HarborsideNorth Chula VistaCastle Park
SunbowlRancho Del Rey

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-San DiegoSan Diego City College
Palomar CollegeSan Diego Mesa College
San Diego Miramar College