Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Chula Vista
Find more places like 464 Village Dr..
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Chula Vista, CA
/
464 Village Dr.
Last updated May 24 2020 at 10:52 AM
1 of 1
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
464 Village Dr.
464 Village Drive
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Chula Vista
See all
Harborside
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Location
464 Village Drive, Chula Vista, CA 91911
Harborside
Amenities
garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
garage
2BR 1BA TOWNHOME - 2 BR 1 BATH
2 CAR GARAGE
BIG BACKYARD
CALL (619) 227-4803 FOR MORE INFO.
(RLNE5764560)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 464 Village Dr. have any available units?
464 Village Dr. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Chula Vista, CA
.
How much is rent in Chula Vista, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Chula Vista Rent Report
.
Is 464 Village Dr. currently offering any rent specials?
464 Village Dr. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 464 Village Dr. pet-friendly?
No, 464 Village Dr. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Chula Vista
.
Does 464 Village Dr. offer parking?
Yes, 464 Village Dr. offers parking.
Does 464 Village Dr. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 464 Village Dr. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 464 Village Dr. have a pool?
No, 464 Village Dr. does not have a pool.
Does 464 Village Dr. have accessible units?
No, 464 Village Dr. does not have accessible units.
Does 464 Village Dr. have units with dishwashers?
No, 464 Village Dr. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 464 Village Dr. have units with air conditioning?
No, 464 Village Dr. does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Best Cities for Families 2019
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Del Oro on Broadway
986 Broadway
Chula Vista, CA 91911
Point Bonita
250 Bonita Glen Dr
Chula Vista, CA 91910
Toscana at Rancho Del Rey
841 Regulo Pl
Chula Vista, CA 91910
Alexan Millenia
1660 Metro Avenue
Chula Vista, CA 91915
Terra Vista
1441 Santa Lucia Rd
Chula Vista, CA 91913
Sereno
930 3rd Avenue
Chula Vista, CA 91911
Contessa @ Otay Ranch
1924 E Palomar St
Chula Vista, CA 91913
Terra Nova Villas
440 E H St
Chula Vista, CA 91910
Similar Pages
Chula Vista 1 Bedrooms
Chula Vista 2 Bedrooms
Chula Vista Apartments with Parking
Chula Vista Dog Friendly Apartments
Chula Vista Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
San Diego, CA
Escondido, CA
Oceanside, CA
Carlsbad, CA
Vista, CA
San Marcos, CA
La Mesa, CA
El Cajon, CA
Encinitas, CA
Poway, CA
Santee, CA
National City, CA
Nearby Neighborhoods
Otay Ranch
Otay Ranch Village
Central Chula Vista
Harborside
North Chula Vista
Castle Park
Sunbowl
Rancho Del Rey
Apartments Near Colleges
University of California-San Diego
San Diego City College
Palomar College
San Diego Mesa College
San Diego Miramar College