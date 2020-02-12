All apartments in Chula Vista
463 Acero Pl

463 Acero Place · No Longer Available
Location

463 Acero Place, Chula Vista, CA 91910
Rancho - Del Rey

Amenities

dishwasher
parking
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 6 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 463 Acero Pl have any available units?
463 Acero Pl doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chula Vista, CA.
How much is rent in Chula Vista, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chula Vista Rent Report.
What amenities does 463 Acero Pl have?
Some of 463 Acero Pl's amenities include dishwasher, parking, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 463 Acero Pl currently offering any rent specials?
463 Acero Pl is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 463 Acero Pl pet-friendly?
No, 463 Acero Pl is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chula Vista.
Does 463 Acero Pl offer parking?
Yes, 463 Acero Pl offers parking.
Does 463 Acero Pl have units with washers and dryers?
No, 463 Acero Pl does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 463 Acero Pl have a pool?
No, 463 Acero Pl does not have a pool.
Does 463 Acero Pl have accessible units?
No, 463 Acero Pl does not have accessible units.
Does 463 Acero Pl have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 463 Acero Pl has units with dishwashers.
