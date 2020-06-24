453 D Street, Chula Vista, CA 91910 North Chula Vista
Amenities
in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Former Historic Landmark, Adorable House in West Chula Vista (D & 4th), 3b/1ba, 2 parking spaces, Wood floors, Spacious Kitchen with breakfast area and Big Pantry, Stackable Laundry inside, Updated bathroom.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 453 D St have any available units?
453 D St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chula Vista, CA.