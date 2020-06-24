All apartments in Chula Vista
453 D St

453 D Street · No Longer Available
Location

453 D Street, Chula Vista, CA 91910
North Chula Vista

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Former Historic Landmark, Adorable House in West Chula Vista (D & 4th), 3b/1ba, 2 parking spaces, Wood floors, Spacious Kitchen with breakfast area and Big Pantry, Stackable Laundry inside, Updated bathroom.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 453 D St have any available units?
453 D St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chula Vista, CA.
How much is rent in Chula Vista, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chula Vista Rent Report.
What amenities does 453 D St have?
Some of 453 D St's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 453 D St currently offering any rent specials?
453 D St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 453 D St pet-friendly?
No, 453 D St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chula Vista.
Does 453 D St offer parking?
Yes, 453 D St offers parking.
Does 453 D St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 453 D St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 453 D St have a pool?
No, 453 D St does not have a pool.
Does 453 D St have accessible units?
No, 453 D St does not have accessible units.
Does 453 D St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 453 D St has units with dishwashers.
