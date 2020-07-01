Rent Calculator
Chula Vista, CA
441 Tremont Street - 7
Last updated March 15 2020 at 11:26 PM
1 of 10
441 Tremont Street - 7
441 Tremont St
No Longer Available
Location
441 Tremont St, Chula Vista, CA 91911
Otay Town
Amenities
hardwood floors
parking
recently renovated
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
New appliances such as refrigerator and oven. New hardwood floors and freshly painted.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 441 Tremont Street - 7 have any available units?
441 Tremont Street - 7 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Chula Vista, CA
.
How much is rent in Chula Vista, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Chula Vista Rent Report
.
What amenities does 441 Tremont Street - 7 have?
Some of 441 Tremont Street - 7's amenities include hardwood floors, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 441 Tremont Street - 7 currently offering any rent specials?
441 Tremont Street - 7 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 441 Tremont Street - 7 pet-friendly?
No, 441 Tremont Street - 7 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Chula Vista
.
Does 441 Tremont Street - 7 offer parking?
Yes, 441 Tremont Street - 7 offers parking.
Does 441 Tremont Street - 7 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 441 Tremont Street - 7 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 441 Tremont Street - 7 have a pool?
No, 441 Tremont Street - 7 does not have a pool.
Does 441 Tremont Street - 7 have accessible units?
No, 441 Tremont Street - 7 does not have accessible units.
Does 441 Tremont Street - 7 have units with dishwashers?
No, 441 Tremont Street - 7 does not have units with dishwashers.
