Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Chula Vista
Find more places like 413 SANIBELLE CIRCLE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Chula Vista, CA
/
413 SANIBELLE CIRCLE
Last updated January 30 2020 at 12:27 AM
1 of 7
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
413 SANIBELLE CIRCLE
413 Sanibelle Circle
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Chula Vista
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Location
413 Sanibelle Circle, Chula Vista, CA 91910
Terra Nova
Amenities
dishwasher
pool
fireplace
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
Property Amenities
pool
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 413 SANIBELLE CIRCLE have any available units?
413 SANIBELLE CIRCLE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Chula Vista, CA
.
How much is rent in Chula Vista, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Chula Vista Rent Report
.
What amenities does 413 SANIBELLE CIRCLE have?
Some of 413 SANIBELLE CIRCLE's amenities include dishwasher, pool, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 413 SANIBELLE CIRCLE currently offering any rent specials?
413 SANIBELLE CIRCLE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 413 SANIBELLE CIRCLE pet-friendly?
No, 413 SANIBELLE CIRCLE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Chula Vista
.
Does 413 SANIBELLE CIRCLE offer parking?
No, 413 SANIBELLE CIRCLE does not offer parking.
Does 413 SANIBELLE CIRCLE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 413 SANIBELLE CIRCLE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 413 SANIBELLE CIRCLE have a pool?
Yes, 413 SANIBELLE CIRCLE has a pool.
Does 413 SANIBELLE CIRCLE have accessible units?
No, 413 SANIBELLE CIRCLE does not have accessible units.
Does 413 SANIBELLE CIRCLE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 413 SANIBELLE CIRCLE has units with dishwashers.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Camden Sierra at Otay Ranch
1390 Santa Alicia Ave
Chula Vista, CA 91913
Capri Villa Apartments
330 Roosevelt St
Chula Vista, CA 91910
Villa Marina
652 Moss St
Chula Vista, CA 91911
Alexan Millenia
1660 Metro Avenue
Chula Vista, CA 91915
Pulse Millenia Apartments
2043 Artisan Way
Chula Vista, CA 91915
Tavera
1465 Santa Victoria Rd
Chula Vista, CA 91913
Terra Vista
1441 Santa Lucia Rd
Chula Vista, CA 91913
Sereno
930 3rd Avenue
Chula Vista, CA 91911
Similar Pages
Chula Vista 1 Bedrooms
Chula Vista 2 Bedrooms
Chula Vista Apartments with Parking
Chula Vista Dog Friendly Apartments
Chula Vista Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
San Diego, CA
Escondido, CA
Oceanside, CA
Carlsbad, CA
Vista, CA
San Marcos, CA
La Mesa, CA
El Cajon, CA
Encinitas, CA
Poway, CA
Santee, CA
National City, CA
Nearby Neighborhoods
Otay Ranch
Otay Ranch Village
Central Chula Vista
Harborside
North Chula Vista
Castle Park
Sunbowl
Rancho Del Rey
Apartments Near Colleges
University of California-San Diego
San Diego City College
Palomar College
San Diego Mesa College
San Diego Miramar College