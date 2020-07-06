All apartments in Chula Vista
Last updated December 2 2019 at 12:55 PM

390 Sierra Way

390 Sierra Way · No Longer Available
Location

390 Sierra Way, Chula Vista, CA 91911
Central Chula Vista

Amenities

hardwood floors
garage
carpet
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
carpet
hardwood floors
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Spacious 4 Bedroom/3 Bath Home in Chula Vista - - New Wood Floors
- New Carpet
- Fridge Included
- Large backyard
- 1-Car garage
- 3-Full Bathrooms

Application Fee: Non-Refundable - $35/applicant (One application required per tenant over the age of 18)

Feel free to contact our office for more information or to schedule a viewing:
Logan Family Properties
(858) 695-0123

*Please drive by the property first before calling for a showing to make sure you like the area and the property suits your needs.*

**Due to the amazing amount of SPAM on Craigslist and from other sites, we request that all responses include a contact phone number. Thanks!**

For a list of our available rentals, please check out our website!
LoganFamilyProperties.com/available-rentals.html

Broker: Shaun P. Uebelhor / Licence #: 01204779

(RLNE5337657)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 390 Sierra Way have any available units?
390 Sierra Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chula Vista, CA.
How much is rent in Chula Vista, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chula Vista Rent Report.
What amenities does 390 Sierra Way have?
Some of 390 Sierra Way's amenities include hardwood floors, garage, and carpet. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 390 Sierra Way currently offering any rent specials?
390 Sierra Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 390 Sierra Way pet-friendly?
No, 390 Sierra Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chula Vista.
Does 390 Sierra Way offer parking?
Yes, 390 Sierra Way offers parking.
Does 390 Sierra Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 390 Sierra Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 390 Sierra Way have a pool?
No, 390 Sierra Way does not have a pool.
Does 390 Sierra Way have accessible units?
No, 390 Sierra Way does not have accessible units.
Does 390 Sierra Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 390 Sierra Way does not have units with dishwashers.

