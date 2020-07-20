All apartments in Chula Vista
Last updated September 3 2019 at 10:24 AM

383 Mankato St Unit 4

383 Mankato St · No Longer Available
Location

383 Mankato St, Chula Vista, CA 91910
Central Chula Vista

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
$1,425 - 1 Bed 1 Bath Remodeled Condo in Chula Vista - This Beautiful 1 Bedroom / 1 Bathroom Condo has been newly renovated which includes a new kitchen with stainless steel appliances, new cabinets, backsplash and countertops. The condo features recessed lighting through out. Includes an in-unit washer & dryer. New paint and flooring throughout.

Located just minutes from Third Avenues shops and restaurants and with convenient access to both I-5 and I-805

$1,425/month, 1 month security deposit

SCHEDULE A VIEWING AT https://app.tenantturner.com/qualify/383-Mankato-St

* 1 Year Lease Required

* First Months Rent and Security Deposit due at lease signing.

* Terms and rates are subject to change without notice and without any reason.

* Pets are only allowed if specified above.

* We do business in accordance with the federal fair housing law.

* We process the first full application before moving onto the next. This means all individuals over the age of 18 must have paid their application fee, filled out the application in full, viewed the unit, as well as submitted all needed additional paperwork. We will run a thorough background check on each applicant, including your credit, eviction & criminal history. We also verify your rental and employment history. If you are second in line, we will let you know, and refund the screening fee if your application is not processed.

* This ad is to be deemed reliable; however, not guaranteed. Resident is to verify all amenities, appliances, terms of the lease, etc.

* To submit an application, go to www.ChooseRMG.com and press Available Rentals. Apply accordingly.

* Realty Management Group is the only authorized agent contracted to represent the owner of this property.

* ARE YOU A PROPERTY OWNER? We would love to give you a FREE RENTAL ANALYSIS. We are here to help! Feel free to call us directly at (619) 456-0000 to learn more about our services.

WE LOOK FORWARD TO WORKING WITH YOU!!!

(RLNE4810254)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 383 Mankato St Unit 4 have any available units?
383 Mankato St Unit 4 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chula Vista, CA.
How much is rent in Chula Vista, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chula Vista Rent Report.
What amenities does 383 Mankato St Unit 4 have?
Some of 383 Mankato St Unit 4's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 383 Mankato St Unit 4 currently offering any rent specials?
383 Mankato St Unit 4 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 383 Mankato St Unit 4 pet-friendly?
Yes, 383 Mankato St Unit 4 is pet friendly.
Does 383 Mankato St Unit 4 offer parking?
No, 383 Mankato St Unit 4 does not offer parking.
Does 383 Mankato St Unit 4 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 383 Mankato St Unit 4 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 383 Mankato St Unit 4 have a pool?
No, 383 Mankato St Unit 4 does not have a pool.
Does 383 Mankato St Unit 4 have accessible units?
No, 383 Mankato St Unit 4 does not have accessible units.
Does 383 Mankato St Unit 4 have units with dishwashers?
No, 383 Mankato St Unit 4 does not have units with dishwashers.
