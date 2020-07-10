355 H Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

Available 06/05/20 Bright and nice apartment ! - Property Id: 291909



Beautiful and cozy 1 bedroom and 1 bath apartment , nice stainless steel appliances, microwave, plank flooring throughout and washer/ dryer in unit! nice mid size patio in the back for Summer entertaining!

1 reserved parking spot next to the unit. Ceiling fans in living room and bedroom keep the space nice and cool during the hot summer months. Showings by private appointment only. This apartment will be ready for move in June 5th.

