Last updated June 5 2020 at 9:54 AM

355 H Street

355 H Street · No Longer Available
Location

355 H Street, Chula Vista, CA 91910
Central Chula Vista

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
Available 06/05/20 Bright and nice apartment ! - Property Id: 291909

Beautiful and cozy 1 bedroom and 1 bath apartment , nice stainless steel appliances, microwave, plank flooring throughout and washer/ dryer in unit! nice mid size patio in the back for Summer entertaining!
1 reserved parking spot next to the unit. Ceiling fans in living room and bedroom keep the space nice and cool during the hot summer months. Showings by private appointment only. This apartment will be ready for move in June 5th.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/291909
Property Id 291909

(RLNE5830391)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 355 H Street have any available units?
355 H Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chula Vista, CA.
How much is rent in Chula Vista, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chula Vista Rent Report.
What amenities does 355 H Street have?
Some of 355 H Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 355 H Street currently offering any rent specials?
355 H Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 355 H Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 355 H Street is pet friendly.
Does 355 H Street offer parking?
Yes, 355 H Street offers parking.
Does 355 H Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 355 H Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 355 H Street have a pool?
No, 355 H Street does not have a pool.
Does 355 H Street have accessible units?
No, 355 H Street does not have accessible units.
Does 355 H Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 355 H Street does not have units with dishwashers.

