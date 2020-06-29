Rent Calculator
All apartments in Chula Vista
Find more places like 345 Moss St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Chula Vista, CA
/
345 Moss St
Last updated April 20 2019 at 9:44 AM
1 of 7
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
345 Moss St
345 Moss Street
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Chula Vista
See all
Harborside
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Location
345 Moss Street, Chula Vista, CA 91911
Harborside
Amenities
in unit laundry
dishwasher
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 3 spaces/unit, assigned.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 345 Moss St have any available units?
345 Moss St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Chula Vista, CA
.
How much is rent in Chula Vista, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Chula Vista Rent Report
.
What amenities does 345 Moss St have?
Some of 345 Moss St's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and microwave. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 345 Moss St currently offering any rent specials?
345 Moss St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 345 Moss St pet-friendly?
No, 345 Moss St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Chula Vista
.
Does 345 Moss St offer parking?
No, 345 Moss St does not offer parking.
Does 345 Moss St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 345 Moss St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 345 Moss St have a pool?
No, 345 Moss St does not have a pool.
Does 345 Moss St have accessible units?
No, 345 Moss St does not have accessible units.
Does 345 Moss St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 345 Moss St has units with dishwashers.
