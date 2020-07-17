All apartments in Chula Vista
321 RANCHO DRIVE #26

321 Rancho Drive · No Longer Available
Location

321 Rancho Drive, Chula Vista, CA 91911

Amenities

Chula Vista Condominium for Rent - 2nd Floor Condominium.

This condominium has a great open floor plan with 2 bedrooms, 1 bathroom, garage parking and space and off street parking .

Living room/Dining room has an open floor plan.

The tiled kitchen has the following appliances which include; stove, refrigerator, dishwasher and microwave.

Washer/dryer in closet for convenience.

No Pets
This condominium is close to and with easy access to Interstate 805, and 905

Tenant pays for electricity.

To apply include the credit check fee of $40.00 per adult to run/credit/background/employment verification/rental references/checks.

Looking for a minimum 1 year lease.
Golden Vine Real Estate, Inc.
Real Estate broker, California Bureau of Real Estate, License #01371916
Call for an appointment to view at 619-892-1976
Hours of operations are M-F 9am to 5pm, Sat by appointment only.
Please leave a message with the best time of the day to receive a call back.

(RLNE3101529)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

