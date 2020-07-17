321 RANCHO DRIVE #26

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Chula Vista Condominium for Rent - 2nd Floor Condominium.



This condominium has a great open floor plan with 2 bedrooms, 1 bathroom, garage parking and space and off street parking .



Living room/Dining room has an open floor plan.



The tiled kitchen has the following appliances which include; stove, refrigerator, dishwasher and microwave.



Washer/dryer in closet for convenience.



No Pets

This condominium is close to and with easy access to Interstate 805, and 905



Tenant pays for electricity.



To apply include the credit check fee of $40.00 per adult to run/credit/background/employment verification/rental references/checks.



Looking for a minimum 1 year lease.

Golden Vine Real Estate, Inc.

Real Estate broker, California Bureau of Real Estate, License #01371916

Call for an appointment to view at 619-892-1976

Hours of operations are M-F 9am to 5pm, Sat by appointment only.

Please leave a message with the best time of the day to receive a call back.



