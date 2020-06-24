321 Kimball Terrace

Amenities
Welcome Home to this beautiful 2bd/1ba cabin like home! The interior has hardwood floors throughout and spacious living room with large slider that leads out to a big balcony that has views all the way to downtown San Diego. The kitchen has been charmingly upgraded with granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. The bedrooms are a great size and the bathroom has been renovated with a tiled surround and beautiful vanity. There is a covered 2 car "garage" like carport and an additional 2 spaces in the driveway. Private balcony and large shared backyard & laundry make this a perfect home. Hurry this won't last.
Pets allowed with restrictions and additional $50/month pet rent. Tenant pays all utilities.
Please go to https://u19372.rently.com to schedule a showing or text our office at 619-832-0173.
Cabrillo Properties
BRE#02066091
1455 Frazee Rd Suite 500
San Diego, CA 92108
619-832-0173 - Leasing
619-832-0172 - Office
Leasing@CabrilloProperties.com
Rental Terms: Rent: $2,150, Application Fee: $40, Security Deposit: $2,150, Available 2/1/20
Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
