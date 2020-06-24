All apartments in Chula Vista
Last updated January 29 2020 at 8:33 PM

321 Kimball Terrace

321 Kimball Terrace · No Longer Available
Location

321 Kimball Terrace, Chula Vista, CA 91910
North Chula Vista

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
carport
parking
garage
Please go to https://u19372.rently.com to schedule a showing.

Welcome Home to this beautiful 2bd/1ba cabin like home! The interior has hardwood floors throughout and spacious living room with large slider that leads out to a big balcony that has views all the way to downtown San Diego. The kitchen has been charmingly upgraded with granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. The bedrooms are a great size and the bathroom has been renovated with a tiled surround and beautiful vanity. There is a covered 2 car "garage" like carport and an additional 2 spaces in the driveway. Private balcony and large shared backyard & laundry make this a perfect home. Hurry this won't last.

Pets allowed with restrictions and additional $50/month pet rent. Tenant pays all utilities.

Please go to https://u19372.rently.com to schedule a showing or text our office at 619-832-0173.

Cabrillo Properties
BRE#02066091
1455 Frazee Rd Suite 500
San Diego, CA 92108
619-832-0173 - Leasing
619-832-0172 - Office
Leasing@CabrilloProperties.com

Rental Terms: Rent: $2,150, Application Fee: $40, Security Deposit: $2,150, Available 2/1/20

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 321 Kimball Terrace have any available units?
321 Kimball Terrace doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chula Vista, CA.
How much is rent in Chula Vista, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chula Vista Rent Report.
What amenities does 321 Kimball Terrace have?
Some of 321 Kimball Terrace's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 321 Kimball Terrace currently offering any rent specials?
321 Kimball Terrace is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 321 Kimball Terrace pet-friendly?
Yes, 321 Kimball Terrace is pet friendly.
Does 321 Kimball Terrace offer parking?
Yes, 321 Kimball Terrace offers parking.
Does 321 Kimball Terrace have units with washers and dryers?
No, 321 Kimball Terrace does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 321 Kimball Terrace have a pool?
No, 321 Kimball Terrace does not have a pool.
Does 321 Kimball Terrace have accessible units?
No, 321 Kimball Terrace does not have accessible units.
Does 321 Kimball Terrace have units with dishwashers?
No, 321 Kimball Terrace does not have units with dishwashers.
