Last updated February 19 2020 at 9:45 AM

2980 Stevenson Ranch

2980 Stevenson Ranch Court · No Longer Available
Location

2980 Stevenson Ranch Court, Chula Vista, CA 91914
Rolling Hills Ranch

Amenities

in unit laundry
garage
pool
air conditioning
furnished
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
furnished
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Located in a quiet and safe neighborhood of Rolling Hills Ranch in Chula Vista. THIS approx. 600ft - 1 Bedroom private Guest House (NO ABOVE OR BELOW YOUR UNIT) feels like a townhome. Private Kitchenette and high vaulted living room ceilings, 1 master bedroom and master bath upstairs, you have your own Laundry Washer and Dryer, your own private entrance and your own private Garage included. Sorry: No pets, No section 8, Non-smoker, No Drugs, No Parties or keep late nights after 9pm.

Max Occupancy 2 persons/ single or couple.
$125 fee nonrefundable cleaning fee
$25 nonrefundable fee for credit check and rental application.
Background check and credit application required.

AMENITIES: Air Conditioning, Your own washer and dryer, Kitchenette and 1 private Garage. Alarm Security System and your private entrance. Access to huge community pool.

Furnitures in photos are not included in rent, furnished is optional.

Location is close to: 125 Freeway, Otay Ranch Mall, Village Walk Shopping Center etc.

If interested please reply to this add with your name and contact#.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2980 Stevenson Ranch have any available units?
2980 Stevenson Ranch doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chula Vista, CA.
How much is rent in Chula Vista, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chula Vista Rent Report.
What amenities does 2980 Stevenson Ranch have?
Some of 2980 Stevenson Ranch's amenities include in unit laundry, garage, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2980 Stevenson Ranch currently offering any rent specials?
2980 Stevenson Ranch isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2980 Stevenson Ranch pet-friendly?
No, 2980 Stevenson Ranch is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chula Vista.
Does 2980 Stevenson Ranch offer parking?
Yes, 2980 Stevenson Ranch does offer parking.
Does 2980 Stevenson Ranch have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2980 Stevenson Ranch offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2980 Stevenson Ranch have a pool?
Yes, 2980 Stevenson Ranch has a pool.
Does 2980 Stevenson Ranch have accessible units?
No, 2980 Stevenson Ranch does not have accessible units.
Does 2980 Stevenson Ranch have units with dishwashers?
No, 2980 Stevenson Ranch does not have units with dishwashers.
