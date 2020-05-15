2980 Stevenson Ranch

Amenities

Located in a quiet and safe neighborhood of Rolling Hills Ranch in Chula Vista. THIS approx. 600ft - 1 Bedroom private Guest House (NO ABOVE OR BELOW YOUR UNIT) feels like a townhome. Private Kitchenette and high vaulted living room ceilings, 1 master bedroom and master bath upstairs, you have your own Laundry Washer and Dryer, your own private entrance and your own private Garage included. Sorry: No pets, No section 8, Non-smoker, No Drugs, No Parties or keep late nights after 9pm.



Max Occupancy 2 persons/ single or couple.

$125 fee nonrefundable cleaning fee

$25 nonrefundable fee for credit check and rental application.

Background check and credit application required.



AMENITIES: Air Conditioning, Your own washer and dryer, Kitchenette and 1 private Garage. Alarm Security System and your private entrance. Access to huge community pool.



Furnitures in photos are not included in rent, furnished is optional.



Location is close to: 125 Freeway, Otay Ranch Mall, Village Walk Shopping Center etc.



If interested please reply to this add with your name and contact#.