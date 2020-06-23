All apartments in Chula Vista
Find more places like 290 2nd Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Chula Vista, CA
/
290 2nd Avenue
Last updated May 21 2020 at 5:06 PM

290 2nd Avenue

290 2nd Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Chula Vista
See all
Central Chula Vista
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

290 2nd Avenue, Chula Vista, CA 91910
Central Chula Vista

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
basketball court
dog park
24hr gym
on-site laundry
parking
bbq/grill
garage
media room
tennis court
JUST LISTED on the market and we don’t anticipate this one will last long!!!! This is a quaint community of 6 charming cottages which have recently undergone a renovation! These cottages are VERY popular so Don't Wait and schedule a viewing ASAP!
____________________________
HOW TO VIEW:

Amid ongoing concerns about the COVID-19 Coronavirus, Elevate SD Properties is committed to maintaining a safe and healthy environment for our employees and prospective residents. We are closely monitoring the ongoing COVID-19 Coronavirus pandemic and in following with government recommendations, we want to limit the possible transfer of the coronavirus.

As a result, we have several convenient options available so you can view this home while following the necessary restrictions:

OPTION 1) 3D VIDEO WALKTHROUGH available @ https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=gNuuMnBC5yf&brand=0

OPTION 2) DAILY SELF-SHOWINGS AVAILABLE! We know you're busy...so we've made it possible for you to see this home when it's convenient for you daily between 8am-6:30pm!! But don't wait too long because it was just listed and won't be available long! Register online for a self-showing by following the instructions below:

******Request a showing by registering through the link below and a member of our team will contact you shortly. The registration is really user friendly and will prompt you through a few authentication steps (part of the security feature since accessing the property through the self-showing). If you have any questions, don't hesitate to call or TEXT (for quicker response) 619-535-8112

https://homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1765895
_______________________
PROPERTY ADDRESS:
290 2nd Ave #6
Chula Vista, CA 91910

AVAILABLE: NOW!

*Please note that due to high demand, all applications will be processed in the order they are received.
__________________________
EXCLUSIVE OPPORTUNITY to live in this recently remodeled and upgraded one bedroom stand-alone cottage!

This is a small, intimate, boutique community with 6 detached, charming cottages that have all been renovated and upgraded! Each cottage has undergone a transformation including brand new windows, exterior paint, new flooring, new kitchens, and more while maintaining its’ original charm! This is where the comfort focused and budget-minded renters live for quality, value, and above and beyond service!

This charming community is centrally located blocks from downtown Chula Vista. Third Avenue Village/Downtown, known as the cultural center of the city, is a vibrant urban village featuring historic buildings, unique shops, a weekly farmers market, landmark restaurants, and seasonal outdoor music concerts! You’re literally walking distance to all of this!

Join this quaint, charming, pet-friendly community offering modern cottages near the cultural center of the city! And when we say pet-friendly, we mean it! No additional monthly fees, no weight limit (*breed restrictions apply)!
____________________________________________________
RENTAL DETAILS:
* 1 Bedroom 1 Bathroom stand-alone private Cottage | OPEN LAYOUT
* RECENTLY REMODELED!!!
* Rent $1,595 per month (Includes a private detached garage)
* Deposit: Only $600 O.A.C.
* Application Fee: $35 per adult
* Pets: DOGS & CATS are welcome! No Weight Limit; No Additional Pet Fees!
*Breed Restrictions Apply: Pet deposit applies
* Utilities Included in Rent: Water/Sewer, Trash, Landscaping
* Available Date: NOW
* Floor Level: N/A: This is a detached, private stand-alone cottage w/no shared walls
* Parking: 1 Private Detached Garage included and plenty of street parking (residential neighborhood)
* Laundry: Shared on-site laundry room just steps away from your cottage!
* Lease Terms: Flexible

KITCHEN: (Upgraded)
* White shaker style soft closing cabinets
* Grey Quartz Countertops
* Brand New Stainless Steel Appliance package including:
|Gas Stove | Refrigerator | Built-In Microwave
* Garbage Disposal
* Dual Sinks
* Window allowing for extra natural lighting

HOME FEATURES:
* Fully Equipped and Remodeled kitchen with Refrigerator, GAS Stove/Oven, and Built-in Microwave
* Luxury Woodstyle Flooring (No carpet!!!)
* Open Layout Concept
* Energy efficient windows (dual paned vinyl low E windows)
* Modern light fixtures and hardware throughout
* Private front porch
* Mirrored Closet doors in the bedrooms
* Tons of natural lighting!

THE COMMUNITY:
* Recently undergone a full renovation including all new landscaping, paint, and much more!
* Extremely well maintained with a very peaceful setting in a residential neighborhood
* Blocks away from Historic Third Ave Downtown
* Walking distance to restaurants, shopping, entertainment, transportation, medical services and much more!
* Each cottage includes a private, detached garage
* New Energy Efficient Windows (Dual Paned vinyl Low E)
* New Window Coverings/Blinds
* New Exterior Paint
* New LAUNDRY room onsite: just steps away

THE NEIGHBORHOOD:
* 2 minutes from historic Downtown Chula Vista featuring: AMC theater, 24 Hour Fitness, Women’s Fitness World, plethora of restaurants, bars, specialty shops, and much more
* 20 minutes from Otay Ranch Town Center featuring more than 100 of the country’s top specialty stores providing an exciting outdoor shopping, dining and entertainment destination. The urban, bustling, open-air center features a virabity of amenities including a library, outdoor cafes, a pet-friendly setting and adjacent dog park, food pavilion, fireplace, and “popper” play fountain.
* 2 minutes from Park Plaza Shopping Center
* Weekly Farmers’ Market
* 15 minutes to 3.0 acre Orange Park with access to Barbecue Grills, Open Green Space, Picnic Areas, Basketball court, Dog Park, Soccer Field, Play Equipment, and more!
* 15 minutes to San Miguel park featuring 19.5 acres of space including: Tennis Courts, Walking trails, Play equipment, open green space, Dog park, Basketball courts, barbecue grills, and much more!
* 11 minutes to Chula Vista Marina
* Within 20 minutes to popular attractions including: SeaWorld, San Diego Zoo, Downtown, Balboa Park, Gaslamp, Petco Park, and more
* Only 15-20 minutes to the beaches!
* Easily accessible to highways 805, 5, and 54
* Public Transportation: multiple bus lines pass through the neighborhood’s boundaries

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,595, Application Fee: $35, Security Deposit: $600, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 290 2nd Avenue have any available units?
290 2nd Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chula Vista, CA.
How much is rent in Chula Vista, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chula Vista Rent Report.
What amenities does 290 2nd Avenue have?
Some of 290 2nd Avenue's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 290 2nd Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
290 2nd Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 290 2nd Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 290 2nd Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 290 2nd Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 290 2nd Avenue does offer parking.
Does 290 2nd Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 290 2nd Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 290 2nd Avenue have a pool?
No, 290 2nd Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 290 2nd Avenue have accessible units?
No, 290 2nd Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 290 2nd Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 290 2nd Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Sunbow Villas
750 Paso de Luz
Chula Vista, CA 91911
Villa Marina
652 Moss St
Chula Vista, CA 91911
Missions at Sunbow
825 E Palomar St
Chula Vista, CA 91911
Alexan Millenia
1660 Metro Avenue
Chula Vista, CA 91915
Tavera
1465 Santa Victoria Rd
Chula Vista, CA 91913
CasaLago Eastlake
2816 Cielo Circulo
Chula Vista, CA 91915
Salerno
1630 Paseo Monti
Chula Vista, CA 91913
Sereno
930 3rd Avenue
Chula Vista, CA 91911

Similar Pages

Chula Vista 1 BedroomsChula Vista 2 Bedrooms
Chula Vista Apartments with ParkingChula Vista Dog Friendly Apartments
Chula Vista Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Diego, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CACarlsbad, CA
Vista, CASan Marcos, CALa Mesa, CAEl Cajon, CA
Encinitas, CAPoway, CASantee, CANational City, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Otay RanchOtay Ranch VillageCentral Chula Vista
HarborsideNorth Chula VistaCastle Park
SunbowlRancho Del Rey

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-San DiegoSan Diego City College
Palomar CollegeSan Diego Mesa College
San Diego Miramar College