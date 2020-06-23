290 2nd Avenue

Amenities

JUST LISTED on the market and we don’t anticipate this one will last long!!!! This is a quaint community of 6 charming cottages which have recently undergone a renovation! These cottages are VERY popular so Don't Wait and schedule a viewing ASAP!

HOW TO VIEW:



PROPERTY ADDRESS:

290 2nd Ave #6

Chula Vista, CA 91910



AVAILABLE: NOW!



*Please note that due to high demand, all applications will be processed in the order they are received.

EXCLUSIVE OPPORTUNITY to live in this recently remodeled and upgraded one bedroom stand-alone cottage!



This is a small, intimate, boutique community with 6 detached, charming cottages that have all been renovated and upgraded! Each cottage has undergone a transformation including brand new windows, exterior paint, new flooring, new kitchens, and more while maintaining its’ original charm! This is where the comfort focused and budget-minded renters live for quality, value, and above and beyond service!



This charming community is centrally located blocks from downtown Chula Vista. Third Avenue Village/Downtown, known as the cultural center of the city, is a vibrant urban village featuring historic buildings, unique shops, a weekly farmers market, landmark restaurants, and seasonal outdoor music concerts! You’re literally walking distance to all of this!



Join this quaint, charming, pet-friendly community offering modern cottages near the cultural center of the city! And when we say pet-friendly, we mean it! No additional monthly fees, no weight limit (*breed restrictions apply)!

RENTAL DETAILS:

* 1 Bedroom 1 Bathroom stand-alone private Cottage | OPEN LAYOUT

* RECENTLY REMODELED!!!

* Rent $1,595 per month (Includes a private detached garage)

* Deposit: Only $600 O.A.C.

* Application Fee: $35 per adult

* Pets: DOGS & CATS are welcome! No Weight Limit; No Additional Pet Fees!

*Breed Restrictions Apply: Pet deposit applies

* Utilities Included in Rent: Water/Sewer, Trash, Landscaping

* Available Date: NOW

* Floor Level: N/A: This is a detached, private stand-alone cottage w/no shared walls

* Parking: 1 Private Detached Garage included and plenty of street parking (residential neighborhood)

* Laundry: Shared on-site laundry room just steps away from your cottage!

* Lease Terms: Flexible



KITCHEN: (Upgraded)

* White shaker style soft closing cabinets

* Grey Quartz Countertops

* Brand New Stainless Steel Appliance package including:

|Gas Stove | Refrigerator | Built-In Microwave

* Garbage Disposal

* Dual Sinks

* Window allowing for extra natural lighting



HOME FEATURES:

* Fully Equipped and Remodeled kitchen with Refrigerator, GAS Stove/Oven, and Built-in Microwave

* Luxury Woodstyle Flooring (No carpet!!!)

* Open Layout Concept

* Energy efficient windows (dual paned vinyl low E windows)

* Modern light fixtures and hardware throughout

* Private front porch

* Mirrored Closet doors in the bedrooms

* Tons of natural lighting!



THE COMMUNITY:

* Recently undergone a full renovation including all new landscaping, paint, and much more!

* Extremely well maintained with a very peaceful setting in a residential neighborhood

* Blocks away from Historic Third Ave Downtown

* Walking distance to restaurants, shopping, entertainment, transportation, medical services and much more!

* Each cottage includes a private, detached garage

* New Energy Efficient Windows (Dual Paned vinyl Low E)

* New Window Coverings/Blinds

* New Exterior Paint

* New LAUNDRY room onsite: just steps away



THE NEIGHBORHOOD:

* 2 minutes from historic Downtown Chula Vista featuring: AMC theater, 24 Hour Fitness, Women’s Fitness World, plethora of restaurants, bars, specialty shops, and much more

* 20 minutes from Otay Ranch Town Center featuring more than 100 of the country’s top specialty stores providing an exciting outdoor shopping, dining and entertainment destination. The urban, bustling, open-air center features a virabity of amenities including a library, outdoor cafes, a pet-friendly setting and adjacent dog park, food pavilion, fireplace, and “popper” play fountain.

* 2 minutes from Park Plaza Shopping Center

* Weekly Farmers’ Market

* 15 minutes to 3.0 acre Orange Park with access to Barbecue Grills, Open Green Space, Picnic Areas, Basketball court, Dog Park, Soccer Field, Play Equipment, and more!

* 15 minutes to San Miguel park featuring 19.5 acres of space including: Tennis Courts, Walking trails, Play equipment, open green space, Dog park, Basketball courts, barbecue grills, and much more!

* 11 minutes to Chula Vista Marina

* Within 20 minutes to popular attractions including: SeaWorld, San Diego Zoo, Downtown, Balboa Park, Gaslamp, Petco Park, and more

* Only 15-20 minutes to the beaches!

* Easily accessible to highways 805, 5, and 54

* Public Transportation: multiple bus lines pass through the neighborhood’s boundaries



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,595, Application Fee: $35, Security Deposit: $600, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.