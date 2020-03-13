2885 North Compass Circle

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet granite counters patio / balcony Property Amenities clubhouse on-site laundry pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

approx 3200+ square foot home. 4 bedrooms with office/den and loft. One downstairs bedroom with full bath. Laundry room down stairs. Living room dining room combo with arched wall to give some separation to area. Family room close to kitchen. Breakfast nook area. Wine rack and small bar area with seating space. Upstairs master bedroom includes balcony with views east to mountains, roman tub and separate shower. Dual sinks and walk in generous closet. Two other upstairs bedroom share bath with dual sinks and separate toilet and tub shower. Large 'L' shape loft. Upstairs carpeted. Downstairs has tile floors and granite at kitchen counters. Dark wood cabinets and home is custom painted in earth tones throughout. Stamped concrete at backyard with a grass area, fruit trees and a grape vine. Landscape service is included in the rent and pets are accepted on a case by case basis. Two car garage available as well.