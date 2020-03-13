All apartments in Chula Vista
2885 North Compass Circle

2885 N Compass Cir N · No Longer Available
Location

2885 N Compass Cir N, Chula Vista, CA 91914
Rolling Hills Ranch

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
pool
Unit Amenities
carpet
granite counters
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
clubhouse
on-site laundry
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
approx 3200+ square foot home. 4 bedrooms with office/den and loft. One downstairs bedroom with full bath. Laundry room down stairs. Living room dining room combo with arched wall to give some separation to area. Family room close to kitchen. Breakfast nook area. Wine rack and small bar area with seating space. Upstairs master bedroom includes balcony with views east to mountains, roman tub and separate shower. Dual sinks and walk in generous closet. Two other upstairs bedroom share bath with dual sinks and separate toilet and tub shower. Large 'L' shape loft. Upstairs carpeted. Downstairs has tile floors and granite at kitchen counters. Dark wood cabinets and home is custom painted in earth tones throughout. Stamped concrete at backyard with a grass area, fruit trees and a grape vine. Landscape service is included in the rent and pets are accepted on a case by case basis. Two car garage available as well.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2885 North Compass Circle have any available units?
2885 North Compass Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chula Vista, CA.
How much is rent in Chula Vista, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chula Vista Rent Report.
What amenities does 2885 North Compass Circle have?
Some of 2885 North Compass Circle's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2885 North Compass Circle currently offering any rent specials?
2885 North Compass Circle isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2885 North Compass Circle pet-friendly?
Yes, 2885 North Compass Circle is pet friendly.
Does 2885 North Compass Circle offer parking?
Yes, 2885 North Compass Circle does offer parking.
Does 2885 North Compass Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2885 North Compass Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2885 North Compass Circle have a pool?
Yes, 2885 North Compass Circle has a pool.
Does 2885 North Compass Circle have accessible units?
No, 2885 North Compass Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 2885 North Compass Circle have units with dishwashers?
No, 2885 North Compass Circle does not have units with dishwashers.
