Home
/
Chula Vista, CA
/
2837 Castlewood Ct
Last updated February 22 2020 at 6:56 AM
1 of 25
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
2837 Castlewood Ct
2837 Castlewood Court
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Chula Vista
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Location
2837 Castlewood Court, Chula Vista, CA 91915
Eastlake Vistas
Amenities
in unit laundry
dishwasher
pool
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pool
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 5 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2837 Castlewood Ct have any available units?
2837 Castlewood Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Chula Vista, CA
.
How much is rent in Chula Vista, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Chula Vista Rent Report
.
What amenities does 2837 Castlewood Ct have?
Some of 2837 Castlewood Ct's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 2837 Castlewood Ct currently offering any rent specials?
2837 Castlewood Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2837 Castlewood Ct pet-friendly?
No, 2837 Castlewood Ct is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Chula Vista
.
Does 2837 Castlewood Ct offer parking?
No, 2837 Castlewood Ct does not offer parking.
Does 2837 Castlewood Ct have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2837 Castlewood Ct offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2837 Castlewood Ct have a pool?
Yes, 2837 Castlewood Ct has a pool.
Does 2837 Castlewood Ct have accessible units?
No, 2837 Castlewood Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 2837 Castlewood Ct have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2837 Castlewood Ct has units with dishwashers.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 5 spaces/unit.
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
