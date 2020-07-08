Rent Calculator
2735 White Pine Ct
Last updated December 12 2019 at 6:52 AM
1 of 21
2735 White Pine Ct
2735 White Pine Court
·
No Longer Available
Location
2735 White Pine Court, Chula Vista, CA 91915
Eastlake Vistas
Amenities
in unit laundry
dishwasher
pool
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pool
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 3 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2735 White Pine Ct have any available units?
2735 White Pine Ct doesn't have any available units at this time.
Chula Vista, CA
.
How much is rent in Chula Vista, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Chula Vista Rent Report
.
What amenities does 2735 White Pine Ct have?
Some of 2735 White Pine Ct's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 2735 White Pine Ct currently offering any rent specials?
2735 White Pine Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2735 White Pine Ct pet-friendly?
No, 2735 White Pine Ct is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Chula Vista
.
Does 2735 White Pine Ct offer parking?
No, 2735 White Pine Ct does not offer parking.
Does 2735 White Pine Ct have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2735 White Pine Ct offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2735 White Pine Ct have a pool?
Yes, 2735 White Pine Ct has a pool.
Does 2735 White Pine Ct have accessible units?
No, 2735 White Pine Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 2735 White Pine Ct have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2735 White Pine Ct has units with dishwashers.
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
