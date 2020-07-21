Rent Calculator
262 date
262 Date Street
·
No Longer Available
Location
262 Date Street, Chula Vista, CA 91911
Amenities
dishwasher
parking
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Surface lot, 4 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 262 date have any available units?
262 date doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Chula Vista, CA
.
How much is rent in Chula Vista, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Chula Vista Rent Report
.
What amenities does 262 date have?
Some of 262 date's amenities include dishwasher, parking, and oven. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 262 date currently offering any rent specials?
262 date is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 262 date pet-friendly?
No, 262 date is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Chula Vista
.
Does 262 date offer parking?
Yes, 262 date offers parking.
Does 262 date have units with washers and dryers?
No, 262 date does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 262 date have a pool?
No, 262 date does not have a pool.
Does 262 date have accessible units?
No, 262 date does not have accessible units.
Does 262 date have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 262 date has units with dishwashers.
