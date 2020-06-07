All apartments in Chula Vista
Chula Vista, CA
26 F STREET
Last updated January 30 2020 at 12:27 AM

26 F Street · No Longer Available
Location

26 F Street, Chula Vista, CA 91910
Hilltop

Amenities

parking
fireplace
oven
Unit Amenities
fireplace
oven
Property Amenities
parking

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 26 F STREET have any available units?
26 F STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chula Vista, CA.
How much is rent in Chula Vista, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chula Vista Rent Report.
Is 26 F STREET currently offering any rent specials?
26 F STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 26 F STREET pet-friendly?
No, 26 F STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chula Vista.
Does 26 F STREET offer parking?
Yes, 26 F STREET offers parking.
Does 26 F STREET have units with washers and dryers?
No, 26 F STREET does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 26 F STREET have a pool?
No, 26 F STREET does not have a pool.
Does 26 F STREET have accessible units?
No, 26 F STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 26 F STREET have units with dishwashers?
No, 26 F STREET does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 26 F STREET have units with air conditioning?
No, 26 F STREET does not have units with air conditioning.

