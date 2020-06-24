All apartments in Chula Vista
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2588 Oak Springs Dr

2588 Oak Springs Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2588 Oak Springs Drive, Chula Vista, CA 91915
Eastlake Trails

Amenities

dishwasher
parking
pool
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2588 Oak Springs Dr have any available units?
2588 Oak Springs Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chula Vista, CA.
How much is rent in Chula Vista, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chula Vista Rent Report.
What amenities does 2588 Oak Springs Dr have?
Some of 2588 Oak Springs Dr's amenities include dishwasher, parking, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2588 Oak Springs Dr currently offering any rent specials?
2588 Oak Springs Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2588 Oak Springs Dr pet-friendly?
No, 2588 Oak Springs Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chula Vista.
Does 2588 Oak Springs Dr offer parking?
Yes, 2588 Oak Springs Dr offers parking.
Does 2588 Oak Springs Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2588 Oak Springs Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2588 Oak Springs Dr have a pool?
Yes, 2588 Oak Springs Dr has a pool.
Does 2588 Oak Springs Dr have accessible units?
No, 2588 Oak Springs Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 2588 Oak Springs Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2588 Oak Springs Dr has units with dishwashers.
