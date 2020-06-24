All apartments in Chula Vista
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2555 Coyote Ridge Terrace

2555 Coyote Ridge Terrace · No Longer Available
Location

2555 Coyote Ridge Terrace, Chula Vista, CA 91915
Eastlake Trails

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pool
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pool

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2555 Coyote Ridge Terrace have any available units?
2555 Coyote Ridge Terrace doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chula Vista, CA.
How much is rent in Chula Vista, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chula Vista Rent Report.
What amenities does 2555 Coyote Ridge Terrace have?
Some of 2555 Coyote Ridge Terrace's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2555 Coyote Ridge Terrace currently offering any rent specials?
2555 Coyote Ridge Terrace is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2555 Coyote Ridge Terrace pet-friendly?
No, 2555 Coyote Ridge Terrace is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chula Vista.
Does 2555 Coyote Ridge Terrace offer parking?
No, 2555 Coyote Ridge Terrace does not offer parking.
Does 2555 Coyote Ridge Terrace have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2555 Coyote Ridge Terrace does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2555 Coyote Ridge Terrace have a pool?
Yes, 2555 Coyote Ridge Terrace has a pool.
Does 2555 Coyote Ridge Terrace have accessible units?
No, 2555 Coyote Ridge Terrace does not have accessible units.
Does 2555 Coyote Ridge Terrace have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2555 Coyote Ridge Terrace has units with dishwashers.
