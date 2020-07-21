Rent Calculator
Last updated August 13 2019 at 11:38 AM
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
2520 flinn springs
2520 Flinn Springs Road
·
No Longer Available
Location
2520 Flinn Springs Road, Chula Vista, CA 91915
Eastlake Trails
Amenities
dishwasher
parking
pool
fireplace
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
Property Amenities
parking
pool
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Surface lot, 4 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2520 flinn springs have any available units?
2520 flinn springs doesn't have any available units at this time.
Chula Vista, CA
.
How much is rent in Chula Vista, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Chula Vista Rent Report
.
What amenities does 2520 flinn springs have?
Some of 2520 flinn springs's amenities include dishwasher, parking, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 2520 flinn springs currently offering any rent specials?
2520 flinn springs is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2520 flinn springs pet-friendly?
No, 2520 flinn springs is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Chula Vista
.
Does 2520 flinn springs offer parking?
Yes, 2520 flinn springs offers parking.
Does 2520 flinn springs have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2520 flinn springs does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2520 flinn springs have a pool?
Yes, 2520 flinn springs has a pool.
Does 2520 flinn springs have accessible units?
No, 2520 flinn springs does not have accessible units.
Does 2520 flinn springs have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2520 flinn springs has units with dishwashers.
