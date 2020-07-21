Rent Calculator
Chula Vista, CA
2495 Mackenzie Creek Rd
2495 Mackenzie Creek Rd
2495 Mackenzie Creek Road
·
No Longer Available
Chula Vista
Location
2495 Mackenzie Creek Road, Chula Vista, CA 91914
Rolling Hills Ranch
Amenities
dishwasher
parking
pool
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Surface lot, 4 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2495 Mackenzie Creek Rd have any available units?
2495 Mackenzie Creek Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Chula Vista, CA
.
How much is rent in Chula Vista, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Chula Vista Rent Report
.
How much is rent in Chula Vista, CA?
Some of 2495 Mackenzie Creek Rd's amenities include dishwasher, parking, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 2495 Mackenzie Creek Rd currently offering any rent specials?
2495 Mackenzie Creek Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2495 Mackenzie Creek Rd pet-friendly?
No, 2495 Mackenzie Creek Rd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Chula Vista
.
Does 2495 Mackenzie Creek Rd offer parking?
Yes, 2495 Mackenzie Creek Rd offers parking.
Does 2495 Mackenzie Creek Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2495 Mackenzie Creek Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2495 Mackenzie Creek Rd have a pool?
Yes, 2495 Mackenzie Creek Rd has a pool.
Does 2495 Mackenzie Creek Rd have accessible units?
No, 2495 Mackenzie Creek Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 2495 Mackenzie Creek Rd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2495 Mackenzie Creek Rd has units with dishwashers.
