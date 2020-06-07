All apartments in Chula Vista
Last updated June 15 2019 at 11:12 AM

2477 Eagle Valley Drive

2477 Eagle Valley Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2477 Eagle Valley Drive, Chula Vista, CA 91914
Rolling Hills Ranch

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
in unit laundry
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
pet friendly
2477 Eagle Valley Drive Available 07/01/19 Family Style Home in the Heart of Eastlake - Tenant Planet is proud to present this 3 bedrooms 2.5 Bath home in the heart of Eastlake. It offers high ceilings, great natural light, simple open floorplan. It offers an attached 2 car garage and a back yard that is perfect for grilling! The master bedroom has a double vanity and spacious walk-in closet. Located near the Shops of San Miguel Ranch, it is a perfect place for a family or working professionals who enjoy a quiet neighborhood.

No Section 8 or Pets, Please.

Please fill out our free application in order to view it.

*More pictures to come soon*

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4937968)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2477 Eagle Valley Drive have any available units?
2477 Eagle Valley Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chula Vista, CA.
How much is rent in Chula Vista, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chula Vista Rent Report.
What amenities does 2477 Eagle Valley Drive have?
Some of 2477 Eagle Valley Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2477 Eagle Valley Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2477 Eagle Valley Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2477 Eagle Valley Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 2477 Eagle Valley Drive is pet friendly.
Does 2477 Eagle Valley Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2477 Eagle Valley Drive offers parking.
Does 2477 Eagle Valley Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2477 Eagle Valley Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2477 Eagle Valley Drive have a pool?
Yes, 2477 Eagle Valley Drive has a pool.
Does 2477 Eagle Valley Drive have accessible units?
No, 2477 Eagle Valley Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2477 Eagle Valley Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 2477 Eagle Valley Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
