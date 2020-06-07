Amenities

in unit laundry pet friendly garage walk in closets pool air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning in unit laundry walk in closets Property Amenities parking pool bbq/grill garage pet friendly

2477 Eagle Valley Drive Available 07/01/19 Family Style Home in the Heart of Eastlake - Tenant Planet is proud to present this 3 bedrooms 2.5 Bath home in the heart of Eastlake. It offers high ceilings, great natural light, simple open floorplan. It offers an attached 2 car garage and a back yard that is perfect for grilling! The master bedroom has a double vanity and spacious walk-in closet. Located near the Shops of San Miguel Ranch, it is a perfect place for a family or working professionals who enjoy a quiet neighborhood.



No Section 8 or Pets, Please.



Please fill out our free application in order to view it.



*More pictures to come soon*



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4937968)