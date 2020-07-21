Rent Calculator
Home
/
Chula Vista, CA
/
2390 Greenbriar
Last updated August 8 2019 at 2:55 AM
1 of 13
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
2390 Greenbriar
2390 Greenbriar Drive
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Chula Vista
See all
Eastlake Greens
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Location
2390 Greenbriar Drive, Chula Vista, CA 91915
Eastlake Greens
Amenities
in unit laundry
dishwasher
parking
pool
fireplace
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Surface lot, 4 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2390 Greenbriar have any available units?
2390 Greenbriar doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Chula Vista, CA
.
How much is rent in Chula Vista, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Chula Vista Rent Report
.
What amenities does 2390 Greenbriar have?
Some of 2390 Greenbriar's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 2390 Greenbriar currently offering any rent specials?
2390 Greenbriar is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2390 Greenbriar pet-friendly?
No, 2390 Greenbriar is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Chula Vista
.
Does 2390 Greenbriar offer parking?
Yes, 2390 Greenbriar offers parking.
Does 2390 Greenbriar have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2390 Greenbriar offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2390 Greenbriar have a pool?
Yes, 2390 Greenbriar has a pool.
Does 2390 Greenbriar have accessible units?
No, 2390 Greenbriar does not have accessible units.
Does 2390 Greenbriar have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2390 Greenbriar has units with dishwashers.
