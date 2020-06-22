All apartments in Chula Vista
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:22 PM

238 Regency Ct Unit C

238 Regency Ct · (619) 427-2400
Location

238 Regency Ct, Chula Vista, CA 91911

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 238 Regency Ct Unit C · Avail. Jul 1

$2,295

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1212 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
parking
pool
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
238 Regency Ct Unit C Available 07/01/20 *Spacious 3 bedroom 1.5 bath townhome!!* - Ceiling fans in all bedroom
2 refrigerators
Owner pays for: Trash
2 assigned parking spots right in front of unit!
Washer/Dryer IN UNIT!
Patio/Garden area
Pool & park in community
Pets OK: $300 deposit

(RLNE5858287)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 238 Regency Ct Unit C have any available units?
238 Regency Ct Unit C has a unit available for $2,295 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chula Vista, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chula Vista Rent Report.
What amenities does 238 Regency Ct Unit C have?
Some of 238 Regency Ct Unit C's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 238 Regency Ct Unit C currently offering any rent specials?
238 Regency Ct Unit C isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 238 Regency Ct Unit C pet-friendly?
Yes, 238 Regency Ct Unit C is pet friendly.
Does 238 Regency Ct Unit C offer parking?
Yes, 238 Regency Ct Unit C does offer parking.
Does 238 Regency Ct Unit C have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 238 Regency Ct Unit C offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 238 Regency Ct Unit C have a pool?
Yes, 238 Regency Ct Unit C has a pool.
Does 238 Regency Ct Unit C have accessible units?
No, 238 Regency Ct Unit C does not have accessible units.
Does 238 Regency Ct Unit C have units with dishwashers?
No, 238 Regency Ct Unit C does not have units with dishwashers.

