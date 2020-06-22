238 Regency Ct Unit C Available 07/01/20 *Spacious 3 bedroom 1.5 bath townhome!!* - Ceiling fans in all bedroom 2 refrigerators Owner pays for: Trash 2 assigned parking spots right in front of unit! Washer/Dryer IN UNIT! Patio/Garden area Pool & park in community Pets OK: $300 deposit
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions
