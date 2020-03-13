Amenities
3BR 2.5BA+Loft Eastlake TWH - AC, Washer/Dryer , 2 Car Garage, Large Backyard, Dogs OK **NO PET RENT** - ***Available NOW***
2345 Greenbriar Dr. Unit E
Chula Vista, CA 91915
Located in Eastlake
CROSS STREET: N Greenbrier Drive
3 Bedrooms + Loft
2.5 Baths
Estimated 1600 sq. ft.
Townhouse
2 Story
Refrigerator
Dishwasher
Stove/Oven - Gas
Built-in Microwave
Breakfast Bar
White Appliances
White Cabinets
Almond Tile on Counters
Tile Flooring
Small Dining Area
Cathedral Ceiling in the Living Room
Ceiling Fan in Kitchen/Loft Area
Tile in Living Area and Bathrooms
NEW Carpet in Bedrooms and Loft
Upstairs Loft
All Bedrooms Upstairs
Half Bath Downstairs
Updated Master Bathroom
Double Sinks in Master Bathroom
Washer/Dryer in Garage
Forced A/C and Heat
2 Car Garage
Fenced Backyard
COMMUNITY FEATURES:
Clubhouse
Pool/Spa
Golf Course
Walking Trails
Near Park
Near Community Lake
CLOSE TO:
Eastlake High School Right Across from Community Entrance
Shopping
Restaurants
High School
Middle School
Elementary School
Chula Vista Community Park
TENANT PAYS:
SDGE
Water/Sewer
Trash
Cable/Phone
LEASING INFORMATION:
1 Year Lease
Renters Insurance Mandatory
Security Deposit $2565.00
PET INFORMATION:
2 Dogs75lbs or less - No Cats
Animal Deposit $250 per animal
No Aggressive Breeds
~$45.00 non- refundable credit check required per applicant
