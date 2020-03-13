Amenities

3BR 2.5BA+Loft Eastlake TWH - AC, Washer/Dryer , 2 Car Garage, Large Backyard, Dogs OK **NO PET RENT** - ***Available NOW***



**** The property must be viewed prior to submitting an application. Applications will not be processed/considered until the property has been viewed. Schedule a showing a www.gpmsandiego.com***



2345 Greenbriar Dr. Unit E

Chula Vista, CA 91915



Located in Eastlake



CROSS STREET: N Greenbrier Drive



3 Bedrooms + Loft

2.5 Baths

Estimated 1600 sq. ft.

Townhouse

2 Story



Refrigerator

Dishwasher

Stove/Oven - Gas

Built-in Microwave

Breakfast Bar

White Appliances

White Cabinets

Almond Tile on Counters

Tile Flooring

Small Dining Area



Cathedral Ceiling in the Living Room

Ceiling Fan in Kitchen/Loft Area

Tile in Living Area and Bathrooms

NEW Carpet in Bedrooms and Loft

Upstairs Loft

All Bedrooms Upstairs

Half Bath Downstairs

Updated Master Bathroom

Double Sinks in Master Bathroom

Washer/Dryer in Garage

Forced A/C and Heat

2 Car Garage

Fenced Backyard



COMMUNITY FEATURES:

Clubhouse

Pool/Spa

Golf Course

Walking Trails

Near Park

Near Community Lake



CLOSE TO:

Eastlake High School Right Across from Community Entrance

Shopping

Restaurants

High School

Middle School

Elementary School

Chula Vista Community Park



TENANT PAYS:

SDGE

Water/Sewer

Trash

Cable/Phone



LEASING INFORMATION:

1 Year Lease

Renters Insurance Mandatory

Security Deposit $2565.00



PET INFORMATION:

2 Dogs75lbs or less - No Cats

Animal Deposit $250 per animal

No Aggressive Breeds

**We use a third-party pet policy service. ALL Applicants must create a no pet or a pet/animal profile. Applicants should please go to this link: ** https://gpmsandiego.petscreening.com/ **



~$45.00 non- refundable credit check required per applicant



***Golden Property Management is the only authorized agent contracted to represent the owner of this property*****



Golden Property Management-GPM www.GPMSanDiego.com

Corp CalBRE Lic#01857668

CalBRE Lic#01348717



No Cats Allowed



