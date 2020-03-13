All apartments in Chula Vista
2345 Greenbriar Dr. Unit E

2345 Greenbriar Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2345 Greenbriar Drive, Chula Vista, CA 91915
Eastlake Greens

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
pet friendly
3BR 2.5BA+Loft Eastlake TWH - AC, Washer/Dryer , 2 Car Garage, Large Backyard, Dogs OK **NO PET RENT** - ***Available NOW***

**** The property must be viewed prior to submitting an application. Applications will not be processed/considered until the property has been viewed. Schedule a showing a www.gpmsandiego.com***

2345 Greenbriar Dr. Unit E
Chula Vista, CA 91915

Located in Eastlake

CROSS STREET: N Greenbrier Drive

3 Bedrooms + Loft
2.5 Baths
Estimated 1600 sq. ft.
Townhouse
2 Story

Refrigerator
Dishwasher
Stove/Oven - Gas
Built-in Microwave
Breakfast Bar
White Appliances
White Cabinets
Almond Tile on Counters
Tile Flooring
Small Dining Area

Cathedral Ceiling in the Living Room
Ceiling Fan in Kitchen/Loft Area
Tile in Living Area and Bathrooms
NEW Carpet in Bedrooms and Loft
Upstairs Loft
All Bedrooms Upstairs
Half Bath Downstairs
Updated Master Bathroom
Double Sinks in Master Bathroom
Washer/Dryer in Garage
Forced A/C and Heat
2 Car Garage
Fenced Backyard

COMMUNITY FEATURES:
Clubhouse
Pool/Spa
Golf Course
Walking Trails
Near Park
Near Community Lake

CLOSE TO:
Eastlake High School Right Across from Community Entrance
Shopping
Restaurants
High School
Middle School
Elementary School
Chula Vista Community Park

TENANT PAYS:
SDGE
Water/Sewer
Trash
Cable/Phone

LEASING INFORMATION:
1 Year Lease
Renters Insurance Mandatory
Security Deposit $2565.00

PET INFORMATION:
2 Dogs75lbs or less - No Cats
Animal Deposit $250 per animal
No Aggressive Breeds
**We use a third-party pet policy service. ALL Applicants must create a no pet or a pet/animal profile. Applicants should please go to this link: ** https://gpmsandiego.petscreening.com/ **

~$45.00 non- refundable credit check required per applicant

***Golden Property Management is the only authorized agent contracted to represent the owner of this property*****

Golden Property Management-GPM www.GPMSanDiego.com
Corp CalBRE Lic#01857668
CalBRE Lic#01348717

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5000878)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

