2342 Forest Oaks Dr

HOLIDAY SPECIAL! $200 Off First 3 Months / Beautiful 3 Bed In Eastlake Greens - Chula Vista - Beautiful three bedroom home located in the quiet established neighborhood of Eastlake Greens. Situated on a large lot with lovely mountain views over looking the sixth hole fairway at Eastlake Country Club. Property offers a beautifully laid out floor plan, vaulted ceilings, includes extra spacious kitchen, bay windows, large bedrooms, separate laundry room, two car garage, large backyard in gorgeous park like setting, surrounded by walking trails, close to the park, Otay Lakes, three community swimming pools, tennis courts, walking distance to Otay Ranch Towne Center Mall, movie theaters restaurants, Excellent location with great schools and a family friendly community. Come and enjoy this stunning home and watch the sunsets from your private patio.



This House Features:



- 1850 Square Ft

- 2 Car Garage

- 3 Bed

- 2.5 Bath

- Large enclosed yard

- Custom Double Payne Windows

- Washer & Dryer



Conveniently Located:



- Close to Shopping & Restaurants

- Schools Olympic View Elementary School, Eastlake Middle School, Eastlake High School

- Minutes to Downtown & East County

- Freeway 125



Lease Term: 1 Year

All Utilities Paid for By Tenant: Water, Trash, Sewer, Power, Phone and Cable

No Smoking allowed in this property

Pets Allowed



To find out more about this home please email or call:

Advent Property Management

Agent: Bianca Caliguri ( CA DRE Lic #01471509)

Phone: 619-840-0282



