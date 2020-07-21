All apartments in Chula Vista
2224 CAMINITO PIENZA

2224 Caminito Pienza · No Longer Available
Location

2224 Caminito Pienza, Chula Vista, CA 91915
Eastlake Land Swap

Amenities

dishwasher
parking
pool
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
Property Amenities
parking
pool

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2224 CAMINITO PIENZA have any available units?
2224 CAMINITO PIENZA doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chula Vista, CA.
How much is rent in Chula Vista, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chula Vista Rent Report.
What amenities does 2224 CAMINITO PIENZA have?
Some of 2224 CAMINITO PIENZA's amenities include dishwasher, parking, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2224 CAMINITO PIENZA currently offering any rent specials?
2224 CAMINITO PIENZA is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2224 CAMINITO PIENZA pet-friendly?
No, 2224 CAMINITO PIENZA is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chula Vista.
Does 2224 CAMINITO PIENZA offer parking?
Yes, 2224 CAMINITO PIENZA offers parking.
Does 2224 CAMINITO PIENZA have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2224 CAMINITO PIENZA does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2224 CAMINITO PIENZA have a pool?
Yes, 2224 CAMINITO PIENZA has a pool.
Does 2224 CAMINITO PIENZA have accessible units?
No, 2224 CAMINITO PIENZA does not have accessible units.
Does 2224 CAMINITO PIENZA have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2224 CAMINITO PIENZA has units with dishwashers.
