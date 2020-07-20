Amenities

218 Del Mar Ave. Available 04/01/19 Cozy 1/1 House - Large Fenced Yard Areas - Garage - Laundry Hook-ups - Check out this quaint one-bedroom Chula Vista home within walking distance of 3rd Avenue. Enjoy shops, restaurants, pubs, parks, gyms, and more nearby. Large, fenced lot partitioned into two usable spaces: Plenty of room for gardening or leisure.



Kitchen comes equipped with gas stove and refrigerator - laundry hook-ups in nook between the kitchen and bathroom. Plenty of parking, plus a detached 1-car garage.



RENTAL TERMS:



- 625+ Household Credit Score

- Verifiable Income (Min 2X Rent)

- Positive Rental History

- 12 Month Lease

- Rent $1,695

- Deposit $1,600

- $30 Application Fee Per Adult

- Owner Pays Landscaping (front yard)

- Tenant Pays All Utilities

- No Pets Policy

- Unfortunately No Section 8

- Rental Insurance Required



Please call Dylan (no text) at (858) 345-0400 if you have any questions or would like to set up a viewing.



(RLNE4766590)