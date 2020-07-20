Amenities
218 Del Mar Ave. Available 04/01/19 Cozy 1/1 House - Large Fenced Yard Areas - Garage - Laundry Hook-ups - Check out this quaint one-bedroom Chula Vista home within walking distance of 3rd Avenue. Enjoy shops, restaurants, pubs, parks, gyms, and more nearby. Large, fenced lot partitioned into two usable spaces: Plenty of room for gardening or leisure.
Kitchen comes equipped with gas stove and refrigerator - laundry hook-ups in nook between the kitchen and bathroom. Plenty of parking, plus a detached 1-car garage.
RENTAL TERMS:
- 625+ Household Credit Score
- Verifiable Income (Min 2X Rent)
- Positive Rental History
- 12 Month Lease
- Rent $1,695
- Deposit $1,600
- $30 Application Fee Per Adult
- Owner Pays Landscaping (front yard)
- Tenant Pays All Utilities
- No Pets Policy
- Unfortunately No Section 8
- Rental Insurance Required
Please call Dylan (no text) at (858) 345-0400 if you have any questions or would like to set up a viewing.
(RLNE4766590)