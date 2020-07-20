All apartments in Chula Vista
218 Del Mar Ave.
Last updated March 28 2019 at 12:49 PM

218 Del Mar Ave.

218 Del Mar Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

218 Del Mar Avenue, Chula Vista, CA 91910
Central Chula Vista

Amenities

w/d hookup
garage
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
garage
218 Del Mar Ave. Available 04/01/19 Cozy 1/1 House - Large Fenced Yard Areas - Garage - Laundry Hook-ups - Check out this quaint one-bedroom Chula Vista home within walking distance of 3rd Avenue. Enjoy shops, restaurants, pubs, parks, gyms, and more nearby. Large, fenced lot partitioned into two usable spaces: Plenty of room for gardening or leisure.

Kitchen comes equipped with gas stove and refrigerator - laundry hook-ups in nook between the kitchen and bathroom. Plenty of parking, plus a detached 1-car garage.

RENTAL TERMS:

- 625+ Household Credit Score
- Verifiable Income (Min 2X Rent)
- Positive Rental History
- 12 Month Lease
- Rent $1,695
- Deposit $1,600
- $30 Application Fee Per Adult
- Owner Pays Landscaping (front yard)
- Tenant Pays All Utilities
- No Pets Policy
- Unfortunately No Section 8
- Rental Insurance Required

Please call Dylan (no text) at (858) 345-0400 if you have any questions or would like to set up a viewing.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4766590)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 218 Del Mar Ave. have any available units?
218 Del Mar Ave. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chula Vista, CA.
How much is rent in Chula Vista, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chula Vista Rent Report.
What amenities does 218 Del Mar Ave. have?
Some of 218 Del Mar Ave.'s amenities include w/d hookup, garage, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 218 Del Mar Ave. currently offering any rent specials?
218 Del Mar Ave. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 218 Del Mar Ave. pet-friendly?
No, 218 Del Mar Ave. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chula Vista.
Does 218 Del Mar Ave. offer parking?
Yes, 218 Del Mar Ave. offers parking.
Does 218 Del Mar Ave. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 218 Del Mar Ave. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 218 Del Mar Ave. have a pool?
No, 218 Del Mar Ave. does not have a pool.
Does 218 Del Mar Ave. have accessible units?
No, 218 Del Mar Ave. does not have accessible units.
Does 218 Del Mar Ave. have units with dishwashers?
No, 218 Del Mar Ave. does not have units with dishwashers.
