Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:49 AM

2161 Barrel Ct #88

2161 Barrel Court · (619) 345-6406
Location

2161 Barrel Court, Chula Vista, CA 91915
Otay Ranch

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2161 Barrel Ct #88 · Avail. Aug 10

$2,550

2 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1464 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
gym
parking
playground
pool
bbq/grill
garage
media room
2161 Barrel Ct #88 Available 08/10/20 STUNNING Townhome 2 BED 2.5 BATH W/ DEN & 2 CAR GARAGE East Lake/Otay Ranch - VIRTUAL TOURS AVAILABLE!!!

This townhome is located in the beautiful Winding Walk community with pools, bbq area, and gym. This townhome is walking distance to fine dining, shopping centers, and movie theater East Lake has to offer.

As you enter into this beautiful townhome you have a large TV room and or office space downstairs, there is an access door that leads you to your 2 car garage.

The main living room with fireplace is on the second floor with beautiful dark rich wood flooring throughout. The large kitchen has stainless appliances and granite countertops and an adjoining dining area. There is a half bath conveniently located on this floor with washer and dryer.

There are large bedrooms located upstairs each with it's own bathroom. The master bathroom has dual sinks and off to the side a large walk-in closet.

*Renters Insurance Required
*Utilities not included

(RLNE2687397)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2161 Barrel Ct #88 have any available units?
2161 Barrel Ct #88 has a unit available for $2,550 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chula Vista, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chula Vista Rent Report.
What amenities does 2161 Barrel Ct #88 have?
Some of 2161 Barrel Ct #88's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2161 Barrel Ct #88 currently offering any rent specials?
2161 Barrel Ct #88 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2161 Barrel Ct #88 pet-friendly?
Yes, 2161 Barrel Ct #88 is pet friendly.
Does 2161 Barrel Ct #88 offer parking?
Yes, 2161 Barrel Ct #88 offers parking.
Does 2161 Barrel Ct #88 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2161 Barrel Ct #88 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2161 Barrel Ct #88 have a pool?
Yes, 2161 Barrel Ct #88 has a pool.
Does 2161 Barrel Ct #88 have accessible units?
No, 2161 Barrel Ct #88 does not have accessible units.
Does 2161 Barrel Ct #88 have units with dishwashers?
No, 2161 Barrel Ct #88 does not have units with dishwashers.
