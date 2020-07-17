Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly garage stainless steel

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly gym parking playground pool bbq/grill garage media room

2161 Barrel Ct #88 Available 08/10/20 STUNNING Townhome 2 BED 2.5 BATH W/ DEN & 2 CAR GARAGE East Lake/Otay Ranch - VIRTUAL TOURS AVAILABLE!!!



This townhome is located in the beautiful Winding Walk community with pools, bbq area, and gym. This townhome is walking distance to fine dining, shopping centers, and movie theater East Lake has to offer.



As you enter into this beautiful townhome you have a large TV room and or office space downstairs, there is an access door that leads you to your 2 car garage.



The main living room with fireplace is on the second floor with beautiful dark rich wood flooring throughout. The large kitchen has stainless appliances and granite countertops and an adjoining dining area. There is a half bath conveniently located on this floor with washer and dryer.



There are large bedrooms located upstairs each with it's own bathroom. The master bathroom has dual sinks and off to the side a large walk-in closet.



*Renters Insurance Required

*Utilities not included



(RLNE2687397)