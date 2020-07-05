Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Chula Vista
Find more places like 2152 Cantata Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Chula Vista, CA
/
2152 Cantata Drive
Last updated November 20 2019 at 6:07 AM
1 of 13
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
2152 Cantata Drive
2152 Cantata Dr
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Chula Vista
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Location
2152 Cantata Dr, Chula Vista, CA 91914
San Miguel Ranch
Amenities
dishwasher
garage
pool
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2152 Cantata Drive have any available units?
2152 Cantata Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Chula Vista, CA
.
How much is rent in Chula Vista, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Chula Vista Rent Report
.
What amenities does 2152 Cantata Drive have?
Some of 2152 Cantata Drive's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 2152 Cantata Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2152 Cantata Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2152 Cantata Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2152 Cantata Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Chula Vista
.
Does 2152 Cantata Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2152 Cantata Drive offers parking.
Does 2152 Cantata Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2152 Cantata Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2152 Cantata Drive have a pool?
Yes, 2152 Cantata Drive has a pool.
Does 2152 Cantata Drive have accessible units?
No, 2152 Cantata Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2152 Cantata Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2152 Cantata Drive has units with dishwashers.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Camden Sierra at Otay Ranch
1390 Santa Alicia Ave
Chula Vista, CA 91913
Capri Villa Apartments
330 Roosevelt St
Chula Vista, CA 91910
Teresina
1250 Santa Cora Ave
Chula Vista, CA 91913
Villa Marina
652 Moss St
Chula Vista, CA 91911
Pulse Millenia Apartments
2043 Artisan Way
Chula Vista, CA 91915
Tavera
1465 Santa Victoria Rd
Chula Vista, CA 91913
Rosina Vista
1551 Summerland St
Chula Vista, CA 91913
Terra Nova Villas
440 E H St
Chula Vista, CA 91910
Similar Pages
Chula Vista 1 Bedrooms
Chula Vista 2 Bedrooms
Chula Vista Apartments with Parking
Chula Vista Dog Friendly Apartments
Chula Vista Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
San Diego, CA
Escondido, CA
Oceanside, CA
Carlsbad, CA
Vista, CA
San Marcos, CA
La Mesa, CA
El Cajon, CA
Encinitas, CA
Poway, CA
Santee, CA
National City, CA
Nearby Neighborhoods
Otay Ranch
Otay Ranch Village
Central Chula Vista
Harborside
North Chula Vista
Castle Park
Sunbowl
Rancho Del Rey
Apartments Near Colleges
University of California-San Diego
San Diego City College
Palomar College
San Diego Mesa College
San Diego Miramar College