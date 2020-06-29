All apartments in Chula Vista
Find more places like 2151 Cherry Blossom Ct. #196.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Chula Vista, CA
/
2151 Cherry Blossom Ct. #196
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:49 AM

2151 Cherry Blossom Ct. #196

2151 Cherry Blossom Court · (619) 291-5555 ext. 1193
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Chula Vista
See all
Otay Ranch
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

2151 Cherry Blossom Court, Chula Vista, CA 91915
Otay Ranch

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2151 Cherry Blossom Ct. #196 · Avail. now

$2,495

2 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1464 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
granite counters
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
garage
Updated townhouse in Windingwalk Community! - Don't miss this 2 bedroom/2.5 bathroom townhome located in the Windingwalk community in Chula Vista. This unit has been upgraded throughout and very well kept. Features include a bonusroom/office on the first floor, attached 2 car garage, spacious kitchen with granite counters and stainless appliances, and 2 bedrooms upstairs, each with their own bathroom. This townhome comes with access to Agave community pool and all the amenities of Winding Walk- Fitness Center, pool and clubhouse! Pets are allowed with owner approval.
DRE 01197438

(RLNE4578265)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2151 Cherry Blossom Ct. #196 have any available units?
2151 Cherry Blossom Ct. #196 has a unit available for $2,495 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chula Vista, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chula Vista Rent Report.
What amenities does 2151 Cherry Blossom Ct. #196 have?
Some of 2151 Cherry Blossom Ct. #196's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2151 Cherry Blossom Ct. #196 currently offering any rent specials?
2151 Cherry Blossom Ct. #196 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2151 Cherry Blossom Ct. #196 pet-friendly?
Yes, 2151 Cherry Blossom Ct. #196 is pet friendly.
Does 2151 Cherry Blossom Ct. #196 offer parking?
Yes, 2151 Cherry Blossom Ct. #196 offers parking.
Does 2151 Cherry Blossom Ct. #196 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2151 Cherry Blossom Ct. #196 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2151 Cherry Blossom Ct. #196 have a pool?
Yes, 2151 Cherry Blossom Ct. #196 has a pool.
Does 2151 Cherry Blossom Ct. #196 have accessible units?
No, 2151 Cherry Blossom Ct. #196 does not have accessible units.
Does 2151 Cherry Blossom Ct. #196 have units with dishwashers?
No, 2151 Cherry Blossom Ct. #196 does not have units with dishwashers.
Interested in 2151 Cherry Blossom Ct. #196?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Camden Sierra at Otay Ranch
1390 Santa Alicia Ave
Chula Vista, CA 91913
Capri Villa Apartments
330 Roosevelt St
Chula Vista, CA 91910
Sunbow Villas
750 Paso de Luz
Chula Vista, CA 91911
Missions at Sunbow
825 E Palomar St
Chula Vista, CA 91911
Alexan Millenia
1660 Metro Avenue
Chula Vista, CA 91915
Pulse Millenia Apartments
2043 Artisan Way
Chula Vista, CA 91915
Salerno
1630 Paseo Monti
Chula Vista, CA 91913
Rosina Vista
1551 Summerland St
Chula Vista, CA 91913

Similar Pages

Chula Vista 1 BedroomsChula Vista 2 Bedrooms
Chula Vista Apartments with ParkingChula Vista Dog Friendly Apartments
Chula Vista Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Diego, CAOceanside, CAEscondido, CAVista, CA
Carlsbad, CASan Marcos, CAEl Cajon, CALa Mesa, CA
Poway, CASantee, CAEncinitas, CANational City, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Otay RanchOtay Ranch VillageCentral Chula Vista
HarborsideCastle ParkSunbowl
Rancho Del ReyHilltop

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-San DiegoSan Diego City College
Palomar CollegeSan Diego Mesa College
San Diego Miramar College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity