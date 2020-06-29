2151 Cherry Blossom Ct. #196

Amenities

Updated townhouse in Windingwalk Community! - Don't miss this 2 bedroom/2.5 bathroom townhome located in the Windingwalk community in Chula Vista. This unit has been upgraded throughout and very well kept. Features include a bonusroom/office on the first floor, attached 2 car garage, spacious kitchen with granite counters and stainless appliances, and 2 bedrooms upstairs, each with their own bathroom. This townhome comes with access to Agave community pool and all the amenities of Winding Walk- Fitness Center, pool and clubhouse! Pets are allowed with owner approval.

DRE 01197438



(RLNE4578265)