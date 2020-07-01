Rent Calculator
Chula Vista, CA
211-2 Madrona
Last updated January 28 2020 at 12:15 PM
1 of 24
211-2 Madrona
211 Madrona St
·
No Longer Available
Location
211 Madrona St, Chula Vista, CA 91910
Central Chula Vista
Amenities
in unit laundry
dishwasher
parking
fireplace
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
oven
Property Amenities
parking
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 211-2 Madrona have any available units?
211-2 Madrona doesn't have any available units at this time.
Chula Vista, CA
.
How much is rent in Chula Vista, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Chula Vista Rent Report
.
What amenities does 211-2 Madrona have?
Some of 211-2 Madrona's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 211-2 Madrona currently offering any rent specials?
211-2 Madrona is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 211-2 Madrona pet-friendly?
No, 211-2 Madrona is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Chula Vista
.
Does 211-2 Madrona offer parking?
Yes, 211-2 Madrona offers parking.
Does 211-2 Madrona have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 211-2 Madrona offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 211-2 Madrona have a pool?
No, 211-2 Madrona does not have a pool.
Does 211-2 Madrona have accessible units?
No, 211-2 Madrona does not have accessible units.
Does 211-2 Madrona have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 211-2 Madrona has units with dishwashers.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.
