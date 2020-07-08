Rent Calculator
2109 Stonecreek
2109 Stonecreek Place
·
No Longer Available
Location
2109 Stonecreek Place, Chula Vista, CA 91913
Eastlake
Amenities
parking
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
Single family residence for rent. All stainless steel appliances. Open space concept. Private yard. Very desirable community.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Surface lot, 4 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2109 Stonecreek have any available units?
2109 Stonecreek doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Chula Vista, CA
.
How much is rent in Chula Vista, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Chula Vista Rent Report
.
Is 2109 Stonecreek currently offering any rent specials?
2109 Stonecreek is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2109 Stonecreek pet-friendly?
No, 2109 Stonecreek is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Chula Vista
.
Does 2109 Stonecreek offer parking?
Yes, 2109 Stonecreek offers parking.
Does 2109 Stonecreek have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2109 Stonecreek does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2109 Stonecreek have a pool?
No, 2109 Stonecreek does not have a pool.
Does 2109 Stonecreek have accessible units?
No, 2109 Stonecreek does not have accessible units.
Does 2109 Stonecreek have units with dishwashers?
No, 2109 Stonecreek does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2109 Stonecreek have units with air conditioning?
No, 2109 Stonecreek does not have units with air conditioning.
