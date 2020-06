Amenities

2075 Lakeridge Circle Unit 102 Available 11/01/19 2 Bedroom, 2 Bath Dual Master Unit in the Heart of Camelot! - This first floor unit features two masters separated by a living room with wood burning fireplace. The kitchen comes with all newer appliances. Washer and Dryer located in unit. There is a patio with grill off of the living room and accessed through one master with views of one of the community pools.



This unit has one designated parking spot with overhead storage located directly outside of the unit. A second permitted spot does come with the unit and ample guest parking is available on site and off street. Comes with access to the Camelot pools and Eastlake amenities.



Additional terms:

One year lease

Small dogs under 20 lbs will be considered with additional deposit

Water and trash included in rent



To view, please give us a call at (858) 832-7800.



(RLNE2060264)