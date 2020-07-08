Rent Calculator
Last updated January 16 2020 at 5:52 AM
1 of 24
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
2072 Foxtrot Loop #1 - 1
2072 Foxtrot Loop
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
2072 Foxtrot Loop, Chula Vista, CA 91915
Otay Ranch
Amenities
on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
This multi-family home is located at 2072 Foxtrot Loop #1, Chula Vista,
This property has 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms and approximately 1,687 sqft of floor space. This property was built in 2019.
Give me a call for a showing.... 619-730-9015
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
cats, dogs
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2072 Foxtrot Loop #1 - 1 have any available units?
2072 Foxtrot Loop #1 - 1 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Chula Vista, CA
.
How much is rent in Chula Vista, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Chula Vista Rent Report
.
What amenities does 2072 Foxtrot Loop #1 - 1 have?
Some of 2072 Foxtrot Loop #1 - 1's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 2072 Foxtrot Loop #1 - 1 currently offering any rent specials?
2072 Foxtrot Loop #1 - 1 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2072 Foxtrot Loop #1 - 1 pet-friendly?
Yes, 2072 Foxtrot Loop #1 - 1 is pet friendly.
Does 2072 Foxtrot Loop #1 - 1 offer parking?
Yes, 2072 Foxtrot Loop #1 - 1 offers parking.
Does 2072 Foxtrot Loop #1 - 1 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2072 Foxtrot Loop #1 - 1 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2072 Foxtrot Loop #1 - 1 have a pool?
No, 2072 Foxtrot Loop #1 - 1 does not have a pool.
Does 2072 Foxtrot Loop #1 - 1 have accessible units?
No, 2072 Foxtrot Loop #1 - 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 2072 Foxtrot Loop #1 - 1 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2072 Foxtrot Loop #1 - 1 has units with dishwashers.
