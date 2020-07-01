All apartments in Chula Vista
Last updated November 11 2019 at 5:19 AM

2035 LAKERIDGE CIRCLE

2035 Lakeridge Circle · No Longer Available
Location

2035 Lakeridge Circle, Chula Vista, CA 91913
Eastlake

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pool
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2035 LAKERIDGE CIRCLE have any available units?
2035 LAKERIDGE CIRCLE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chula Vista, CA.
How much is rent in Chula Vista, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chula Vista Rent Report.
What amenities does 2035 LAKERIDGE CIRCLE have?
Some of 2035 LAKERIDGE CIRCLE's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2035 LAKERIDGE CIRCLE currently offering any rent specials?
2035 LAKERIDGE CIRCLE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2035 LAKERIDGE CIRCLE pet-friendly?
No, 2035 LAKERIDGE CIRCLE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chula Vista.
Does 2035 LAKERIDGE CIRCLE offer parking?
No, 2035 LAKERIDGE CIRCLE does not offer parking.
Does 2035 LAKERIDGE CIRCLE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2035 LAKERIDGE CIRCLE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2035 LAKERIDGE CIRCLE have a pool?
Yes, 2035 LAKERIDGE CIRCLE has a pool.
Does 2035 LAKERIDGE CIRCLE have accessible units?
No, 2035 LAKERIDGE CIRCLE does not have accessible units.
Does 2035 LAKERIDGE CIRCLE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2035 LAKERIDGE CIRCLE has units with dishwashers.

