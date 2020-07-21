All apartments in Chula Vista
Find more places like 2027 LAKERIDGE CIRCLE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Chula Vista, CA
/
2027 LAKERIDGE CIRCLE
Last updated July 24 2019 at 7:14 AM

2027 LAKERIDGE CIRCLE

2027 Lakeridge Circle · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Chula Vista
See all
Eastlake
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

2027 Lakeridge Circle, Chula Vista, CA 91913
Eastlake

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pool
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pool

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2027 LAKERIDGE CIRCLE have any available units?
2027 LAKERIDGE CIRCLE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chula Vista, CA.
How much is rent in Chula Vista, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chula Vista Rent Report.
What amenities does 2027 LAKERIDGE CIRCLE have?
Some of 2027 LAKERIDGE CIRCLE's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2027 LAKERIDGE CIRCLE currently offering any rent specials?
2027 LAKERIDGE CIRCLE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2027 LAKERIDGE CIRCLE pet-friendly?
No, 2027 LAKERIDGE CIRCLE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chula Vista.
Does 2027 LAKERIDGE CIRCLE offer parking?
No, 2027 LAKERIDGE CIRCLE does not offer parking.
Does 2027 LAKERIDGE CIRCLE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2027 LAKERIDGE CIRCLE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2027 LAKERIDGE CIRCLE have a pool?
Yes, 2027 LAKERIDGE CIRCLE has a pool.
Does 2027 LAKERIDGE CIRCLE have accessible units?
No, 2027 LAKERIDGE CIRCLE does not have accessible units.
Does 2027 LAKERIDGE CIRCLE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2027 LAKERIDGE CIRCLE has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Teresina
1250 Santa Cora Ave
Chula Vista, CA 91913
Alexan Rivue
1902 Millenia Ave
Chula Vista, CA 91915
Elan Sevilla Apartment Homes
1301 Medical Center Dr
Chula Vista, CA 91911
Alexan Millenia
1660 Metro Avenue
Chula Vista, CA 91915
Sund Apartments
1145 4th Ave
Chula Vista, CA 91911
Salerno
1630 Paseo Monti
Chula Vista, CA 91913
Rosina Vista
1551 Summerland St
Chula Vista, CA 91913
Sereno
930 3rd Avenue
Chula Vista, CA 91911

Similar Pages

Chula Vista 1 Bedroom ApartmentsChula Vista 2 Bedroom Apartments
Chula Vista Apartments with ParkingChula Vista Dog Friendly Apartments
Chula Vista Pet Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Diego, CAOceanside, CAEscondido, CAVista, CA
Carlsbad, CASan Marcos, CAEl Cajon, CALa Mesa, CA
Poway, CASantee, CAEncinitas, CANational City, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Otay RanchOtay Ranch VillageCentral Chula Vista
HarborsideCastle ParkSunbowl
Rancho Del ReyHilltop

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-San DiegoSan Diego City College
Palomar CollegeSan Diego Mesa College
San Diego Miramar College