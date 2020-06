Amenities

recently renovated pool hot tub carpet

Newly updated 3 bed 2.5 bath Eastlake Home - Welcome home to your new 3 bedroom 2.5 bath home with no viewable neighbors to the rear. Located on a quiet cul-de-sac street. Home has brand new paint, new beautiful hard flooring, new carpet, new toilets and new window coverings. Large usable backyard adds to the charm of this home. Call now for an easy appointment to see this beautiful home.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5285667)