1942 Caminito Alcala

OTAY RANCH 2 BEDROOM TOWNHOME IN TREVIANA! - This 2 bedroom, 3 story townhome is located in the popular Otay Ranch neighborhood of Chula Vista. Floor plan features a large open-concept living room and kitchen on the second floor and 2 bedrooms (each with a dedicated bathroom) on the third floor. The kitchen and bathrooms have been stylishly upgraded with granite countertops and high end appliances. Property comes with refrigerator, washer and dryer. You will love this location. Easy commuting on the 125 freeway and just a short commute to 32nd Street Naval Base. Enjoy access to some of San Diego County's top-rated schools. The Community offers 2 beautiful swimming pools, Fitness Center, Spa, plus Volleyball Court. One small pet considered. SHOWING INSTRUCTIONS: Please call 619-305-0542 or visit: https://app.tenantturner.com/listings/ralstonteamproperties



IMPORTANT APPLICANT QUALIFICATION INFORMATION

- All adults must apply ($45 application fee per adult)

- All applicants must have credit scores above 500

- Total household income of applicants must be at least 2.5x the rent amount

- Applicants planned move date must be within 7 days of the availability date



For a more in-depth look at our rental qualification criteria please go to: https://www.ralstonteamproperties.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/7409/2018/04/APPLICANT-SCREENING-CRITERIA-4-25-18.pdf



(RLNE4967589)