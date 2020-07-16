All apartments in Chula Vista
Last updated July 15 2020 at 6:58 PM

1942 Caminito Alcala

1942 Caminito Alcala · (619) 305-0542
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1942 Caminito Alcala, Chula Vista, CA 91913
Otay Ranch

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1942 Caminito Alcala · Avail. now

$2,195

2 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1245 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
pet friendly
recently renovated
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
granite counters
in unit laundry
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
gym
pool
hot tub
volleyball court
OTAY RANCH 2 BEDROOM TOWNHOME IN TREVIANA! - This 2 bedroom, 3 story townhome is located in the popular Otay Ranch neighborhood of Chula Vista. Floor plan features a large open-concept living room and kitchen on the second floor and 2 bedrooms (each with a dedicated bathroom) on the third floor. The kitchen and bathrooms have been stylishly upgraded with granite countertops and high end appliances. Property comes with refrigerator, washer and dryer. You will love this location. Easy commuting on the 125 freeway and just a short commute to 32nd Street Naval Base. Enjoy access to some of San Diego County's top-rated schools. The Community offers 2 beautiful swimming pools, Fitness Center, Spa, plus Volleyball Court. One small pet considered. SHOWING INSTRUCTIONS: Please call 619-305-0542 or visit: https://app.tenantturner.com/listings/ralstonteamproperties

IMPORTANT APPLICANT QUALIFICATION INFORMATION
- All adults must apply ($45 application fee per adult)
- All applicants must have credit scores above 500
- Total household income of applicants must be at least 2.5x the rent amount
- Applicants planned move date must be within 7 days of the availability date

For a more in-depth look at our rental qualification criteria please go to: https://www.ralstonteamproperties.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/7409/2018/04/APPLICANT-SCREENING-CRITERIA-4-25-18.pdf

(RLNE4967589)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1942 Caminito Alcala have any available units?
1942 Caminito Alcala has a unit available for $2,195 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chula Vista, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chula Vista Rent Report.
What amenities does 1942 Caminito Alcala have?
Some of 1942 Caminito Alcala's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1942 Caminito Alcala currently offering any rent specials?
1942 Caminito Alcala is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1942 Caminito Alcala pet-friendly?
Yes, 1942 Caminito Alcala is pet friendly.
Does 1942 Caminito Alcala offer parking?
No, 1942 Caminito Alcala does not offer parking.
Does 1942 Caminito Alcala have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1942 Caminito Alcala offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1942 Caminito Alcala have a pool?
Yes, 1942 Caminito Alcala has a pool.
Does 1942 Caminito Alcala have accessible units?
No, 1942 Caminito Alcala does not have accessible units.
Does 1942 Caminito Alcala have units with dishwashers?
No, 1942 Caminito Alcala does not have units with dishwashers.
