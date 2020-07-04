All apartments in Chula Vista
Last updated January 14 2020 at 9:44 PM

1894 Lorient Pl #2526

1894 Lorient Pl · No Longer Available
Location

1894 Lorient Pl, Chula Vista, CA 91913
Otay Ranch

Amenities

recently renovated
stainless steel
gym
pool
hot tub
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
pool
hot tub
Gorgeous Updated Otay Ranch Condo! - This is a beautifully updated three bedroom two bathroom condo located in Otay Ranch! This condo is located on the second floor, has new Stainmaster carpet, gorgeous dark wood kitchen cabinetry and stainless appliances. Easy 2 minute access to the HWY and 5 minutes to the new shopping centers in the East Village area. This condo is steps from the pool, spa, gym and recreational center.
Schedule your tour today- this unit won't last!

DRE 01197438

(RLNE3155426)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1894 Lorient Pl #2526 have any available units?
1894 Lorient Pl #2526 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chula Vista, CA.
How much is rent in Chula Vista, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chula Vista Rent Report.
What amenities does 1894 Lorient Pl #2526 have?
Some of 1894 Lorient Pl #2526's amenities include recently renovated, stainless steel, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1894 Lorient Pl #2526 currently offering any rent specials?
1894 Lorient Pl #2526 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1894 Lorient Pl #2526 pet-friendly?
No, 1894 Lorient Pl #2526 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chula Vista.
Does 1894 Lorient Pl #2526 offer parking?
No, 1894 Lorient Pl #2526 does not offer parking.
Does 1894 Lorient Pl #2526 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1894 Lorient Pl #2526 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1894 Lorient Pl #2526 have a pool?
Yes, 1894 Lorient Pl #2526 has a pool.
Does 1894 Lorient Pl #2526 have accessible units?
No, 1894 Lorient Pl #2526 does not have accessible units.
Does 1894 Lorient Pl #2526 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1894 Lorient Pl #2526 does not have units with dishwashers.

