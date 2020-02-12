Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly garage gym pool volleyball court

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse gym parking pool garage volleyball court

1875 Baudouin Pl. UNIT 1733 Available 05/27/20 Spacious 2 Bedroom Condo in Otay Ranch! - Top Floor Penthouse Style Condo located in beautiful Otay Ranch- Mer Soleil! This 2 bedroom, 2 bath condo features a large living room, separate dining area, modern kitchen , balcony and a 1 car detached garage. It also has a separate assigned parking space. This condo is Located close to schools, shopping and convenient freeway access. The community features 2 pools, fitness center, volleyball ct, clubhouse and more! Pets are allowed with owner approval.



DRE 01197438



(RLNE4667627)