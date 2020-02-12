All apartments in Chula Vista
1875 Baudouin Pl. UNIT 1733
Last updated May 27 2020 at 10:46 AM

1875 Baudouin Pl. UNIT 1733

1875 Baudouin Place · No Longer Available
Location

1875 Baudouin Place, Chula Vista, CA 91913
Otay Ranch

Amenities

Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
garage
volleyball court
1875 Baudouin Pl. UNIT 1733 Available 05/27/20 Spacious 2 Bedroom Condo in Otay Ranch! - Top Floor Penthouse Style Condo located in beautiful Otay Ranch- Mer Soleil! This 2 bedroom, 2 bath condo features a large living room, separate dining area, modern kitchen , balcony and a 1 car detached garage. It also has a separate assigned parking space. This condo is Located close to schools, shopping and convenient freeway access. The community features 2 pools, fitness center, volleyball ct, clubhouse and more! Pets are allowed with owner approval.

DRE 01197438

(RLNE4667627)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1875 Baudouin Pl. UNIT 1733 have any available units?
1875 Baudouin Pl. UNIT 1733 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chula Vista, CA.
How much is rent in Chula Vista, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chula Vista Rent Report.
What amenities does 1875 Baudouin Pl. UNIT 1733 have?
Some of 1875 Baudouin Pl. UNIT 1733's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1875 Baudouin Pl. UNIT 1733 currently offering any rent specials?
1875 Baudouin Pl. UNIT 1733 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1875 Baudouin Pl. UNIT 1733 pet-friendly?
Yes, 1875 Baudouin Pl. UNIT 1733 is pet friendly.
Does 1875 Baudouin Pl. UNIT 1733 offer parking?
Yes, 1875 Baudouin Pl. UNIT 1733 does offer parking.
Does 1875 Baudouin Pl. UNIT 1733 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1875 Baudouin Pl. UNIT 1733 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1875 Baudouin Pl. UNIT 1733 have a pool?
Yes, 1875 Baudouin Pl. UNIT 1733 has a pool.
Does 1875 Baudouin Pl. UNIT 1733 have accessible units?
No, 1875 Baudouin Pl. UNIT 1733 does not have accessible units.
Does 1875 Baudouin Pl. UNIT 1733 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1875 Baudouin Pl. UNIT 1733 does not have units with dishwashers.
