1863 Hazel Court
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
1 of 14
1863 Hazel Court
1863 Hazel Ct
·
No Longer Available
Location
1863 Hazel Ct, Chula Vista, CA 91913
Otay Ranch
Amenities
in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
pool
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1863 Hazel Court have any available units?
1863 Hazel Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Chula Vista, CA
.
How much is rent in Chula Vista, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Chula Vista Rent Report
.
What amenities does 1863 Hazel Court have?
Some of 1863 Hazel Court's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 1863 Hazel Court currently offering any rent specials?
1863 Hazel Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1863 Hazel Court pet-friendly?
No, 1863 Hazel Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Chula Vista
.
Does 1863 Hazel Court offer parking?
Yes, 1863 Hazel Court offers parking.
Does 1863 Hazel Court have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1863 Hazel Court offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1863 Hazel Court have a pool?
Yes, 1863 Hazel Court has a pool.
Does 1863 Hazel Court have accessible units?
No, 1863 Hazel Court does not have accessible units.
Does 1863 Hazel Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1863 Hazel Court has units with dishwashers.
