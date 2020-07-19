All apartments in Chula Vista
1812 Lynx Terrace
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1812 Lynx Terrace

1812 Lynx Ter · No Longer Available
Location

1812 Lynx Ter, Chula Vista, CA 91915
Otay Ranch

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pool
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pool

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1812 Lynx Terrace have any available units?
1812 Lynx Terrace doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chula Vista, CA.
How much is rent in Chula Vista, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chula Vista Rent Report.
What amenities does 1812 Lynx Terrace have?
Some of 1812 Lynx Terrace's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1812 Lynx Terrace currently offering any rent specials?
1812 Lynx Terrace is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1812 Lynx Terrace pet-friendly?
No, 1812 Lynx Terrace is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chula Vista.
Does 1812 Lynx Terrace offer parking?
No, 1812 Lynx Terrace does not offer parking.
Does 1812 Lynx Terrace have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1812 Lynx Terrace does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1812 Lynx Terrace have a pool?
Yes, 1812 Lynx Terrace has a pool.
Does 1812 Lynx Terrace have accessible units?
No, 1812 Lynx Terrace does not have accessible units.
Does 1812 Lynx Terrace have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1812 Lynx Terrace has units with dishwashers.
