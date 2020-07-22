Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Chula Vista
Find more places like 1811 Lime Ct.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Chula Vista, CA
/
1811 Lime Ct
Last updated February 19 2020 at 6:23 AM
1 of 4
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
1811 Lime Ct
1811 Lime Ct
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Chula Vista
See all
Otay Ranch
See all
Pet Friendly Apartments
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Location
1811 Lime Ct, Chula Vista, CA 91913
Otay Ranch
Amenities
in unit laundry
dishwasher
pool
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pool
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1811 Lime Ct have any available units?
1811 Lime Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Chula Vista, CA
.
How much is rent in Chula Vista, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Chula Vista Rent Report
.
What amenities does 1811 Lime Ct have?
Some of 1811 Lime Ct's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 1811 Lime Ct currently offering any rent specials?
1811 Lime Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1811 Lime Ct pet-friendly?
No, 1811 Lime Ct is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Chula Vista
.
Does 1811 Lime Ct offer parking?
No, 1811 Lime Ct does not offer parking.
Does 1811 Lime Ct have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1811 Lime Ct offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1811 Lime Ct have a pool?
Yes, 1811 Lime Ct has a pool.
Does 1811 Lime Ct have accessible units?
No, 1811 Lime Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 1811 Lime Ct have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1811 Lime Ct has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Camden Sierra at Otay Ranch
1390 Santa Alicia Ave
Chula Vista, CA 91913
Point Bonita
250 Bonita Glen Dr
Chula Vista, CA 91910
Toscana at Rancho Del Rey
841 Regulo Pl
Chula Vista, CA 91910
Alexan Rivue
1902 Millenia Ave
Chula Vista, CA 91915
Elan Sevilla Apartment Homes
1301 Medical Center Dr
Chula Vista, CA 91911
Salerno
1630 Paseo Monti
Chula Vista, CA 91913
Elan Casa Mar
575 D Street
Chula Vista, CA 91910
Terra Nova Villas
440 E H St
Chula Vista, CA 91910
Similar Pages
Chula Vista 1 Bedroom Apartments
Chula Vista 2 Bedroom Apartments
Chula Vista Apartments with Parking
Chula Vista Dog Friendly Apartments
Chula Vista Pet Friendly Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
San Diego, CA
Oceanside, CA
Escondido, CA
Vista, CA
Carlsbad, CA
San Marcos, CA
El Cajon, CA
La Mesa, CA
Poway, CA
Santee, CA
Encinitas, CA
National City, CA
Nearby Neighborhoods
Otay Ranch
Otay Ranch Village
Central Chula Vista
Harborside
Castle Park
Sunbowl
Rancho Del Rey
Hilltop
Apartments Near Colleges
University of California-San Diego
San Diego City College
Palomar College
San Diego Mesa College
San Diego Miramar College