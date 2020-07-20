All apartments in Chula Vista
Find more places like 1759 Brezar Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Chula Vista, CA
/
1759 Brezar Street
Last updated March 28 2019 at 5:43 AM

1759 Brezar Street

1759 Brezar Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Chula Vista
See all
Otay Ranch
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

1759 Brezar Street, Chula Vista, CA 91913
Otay Ranch

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Great location!! BEAUTIFUL 3 bed, 2.5 baths detached home, granite countertops, hardwood floors with a contemporary style with gorgeous patio. Across the street from Wolf Canyon Elementary, Olympian High School, and all season park.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1759 Brezar Street have any available units?
1759 Brezar Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chula Vista, CA.
How much is rent in Chula Vista, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chula Vista Rent Report.
What amenities does 1759 Brezar Street have?
Some of 1759 Brezar Street's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1759 Brezar Street currently offering any rent specials?
1759 Brezar Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1759 Brezar Street pet-friendly?
No, 1759 Brezar Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chula Vista.
Does 1759 Brezar Street offer parking?
No, 1759 Brezar Street does not offer parking.
Does 1759 Brezar Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1759 Brezar Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1759 Brezar Street have a pool?
No, 1759 Brezar Street does not have a pool.
Does 1759 Brezar Street have accessible units?
No, 1759 Brezar Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1759 Brezar Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1759 Brezar Street has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
Best Cities for Pets 2019
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Del Oro on Broadway
986 Broadway
Chula Vista, CA 91911
Capri Villa Apartments
330 Roosevelt St
Chula Vista, CA 91910
Alexan Rivue
1902 Millenia Ave
Chula Vista, CA 91915
Elan Sevilla Apartment Homes
1301 Medical Center Dr
Chula Vista, CA 91911
CasaLago Eastlake
2816 Cielo Circulo
Chula Vista, CA 91915
Sund Apartments
1145 4th Ave
Chula Vista, CA 91911
Terra Vista
1441 Santa Lucia Rd
Chula Vista, CA 91913
Elán Guava Court
196 Guava Avenue
Chula Vista, CA 91910

Similar Pages

Chula Vista 1 BedroomsChula Vista 2 Bedrooms
Chula Vista Apartments with ParkingChula Vista Dog Friendly Apartments
Chula Vista Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Diego, CAOceanside, CAEscondido, CAVista, CA
Carlsbad, CASan Marcos, CAEl Cajon, CALa Mesa, CA
Poway, CASantee, CAEncinitas, CANational City, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Otay RanchOtay Ranch VillageCentral Chula Vista
HarborsideCastle ParkSunbowl
Rancho Del ReyHilltop

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-San DiegoSan Diego City College
Palomar CollegeSan Diego Mesa College
San Diego Miramar College