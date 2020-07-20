1759 Brezar Street, Chula Vista, CA 91913 Otay Ranch
Amenities
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Great location!! BEAUTIFUL 3 bed, 2.5 baths detached home, granite countertops, hardwood floors with a contemporary style with gorgeous patio. Across the street from Wolf Canyon Elementary, Olympian High School, and all season park.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1759 Brezar Street have any available units?
1759 Brezar Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chula Vista, CA.