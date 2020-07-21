Rent Calculator
1717 Mendota St
Last updated July 24 2019 at 7:13 AM
1717 Mendota St
1717 Mendota Street
·
No Longer Available
Location
1717 Mendota Street, Chula Vista, CA 91913
Otay Ranch Village
Amenities
parking
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
Property Amenities
parking
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Surface lot, 4 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1717 Mendota St have any available units?
1717 Mendota St doesn't have any available units at this time.
Chula Vista, CA
.
How much is rent in Chula Vista, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chula Vista Rent Report.
Chula Vista Rent Report
.
Is 1717 Mendota St currently offering any rent specials?
1717 Mendota St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1717 Mendota St pet-friendly?
No, 1717 Mendota St is not pet friendly.
pet friendly listings in Chula Vista
.
Does 1717 Mendota St offer parking?
Yes, 1717 Mendota St offers parking.
Does 1717 Mendota St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1717 Mendota St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1717 Mendota St have a pool?
No, 1717 Mendota St does not have a pool.
Does 1717 Mendota St have accessible units?
No, 1717 Mendota St does not have accessible units.
Does 1717 Mendota St have units with dishwashers?
No, 1717 Mendota St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1717 Mendota St have units with air conditioning?
No, 1717 Mendota St does not have units with air conditioning.
