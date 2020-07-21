All apartments in Chula Vista
Last updated July 31 2019 at 11:02 AM

1709 Pantai Avenue

1709 Pantai Ave · No Longer Available
Location

1709 Pantai Ave, Chula Vista, CA 91913
Otay Ranch Village

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pool
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pool
Built in 2019, this home is move in ready! Solar ready....

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1709 Pantai Avenue have any available units?
1709 Pantai Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chula Vista, CA.
How much is rent in Chula Vista, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chula Vista Rent Report.
What amenities does 1709 Pantai Avenue have?
Some of 1709 Pantai Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1709 Pantai Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1709 Pantai Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1709 Pantai Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1709 Pantai Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chula Vista.
Does 1709 Pantai Avenue offer parking?
No, 1709 Pantai Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 1709 Pantai Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1709 Pantai Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1709 Pantai Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 1709 Pantai Avenue has a pool.
Does 1709 Pantai Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1709 Pantai Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1709 Pantai Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1709 Pantai Avenue has units with dishwashers.
