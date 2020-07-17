All apartments in Chula Vista
Find more places like 167 K STREET.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Chula Vista, CA
/
167 K STREET
Last updated March 27 2019 at 1:29 PM

167 K STREET

167 K Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Chula Vista
See all
Hilltop
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

167 K Street, Chula Vista, CA 91911
Hilltop

Amenities

parking
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 167 K STREET have any available units?
167 K STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chula Vista, CA.
How much is rent in Chula Vista, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chula Vista Rent Report.
Is 167 K STREET currently offering any rent specials?
167 K STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 167 K STREET pet-friendly?
No, 167 K STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chula Vista.
Does 167 K STREET offer parking?
Yes, 167 K STREET offers parking.
Does 167 K STREET have units with washers and dryers?
No, 167 K STREET does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 167 K STREET have a pool?
No, 167 K STREET does not have a pool.
Does 167 K STREET have accessible units?
No, 167 K STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 167 K STREET have units with dishwashers?
No, 167 K STREET does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 167 K STREET have units with air conditioning?
No, 167 K STREET does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Move Cross Country
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Del Oro on Broadway
986 Broadway
Chula Vista, CA 91911
Toscana at Rancho Del Rey
841 Regulo Pl
Chula Vista, CA 91910
Villa Marina
652 Moss St
Chula Vista, CA 91911
The Residences at Escaya
1925 Avenida Escaya
Chula Vista, CA 91913
Sund Apartments
1145 4th Ave
Chula Vista, CA 91911
Salerno
1630 Paseo Monti
Chula Vista, CA 91913
Rosina Vista
1551 Summerland St
Chula Vista, CA 91913
Sereno
930 3rd Avenue
Chula Vista, CA 91911

Similar Pages

Chula Vista 1 BedroomsChula Vista 2 Bedrooms
Chula Vista Apartments with ParkingChula Vista Dog Friendly Apartments
Chula Vista Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Diego, CAOceanside, CAEscondido, CAVista, CA
Carlsbad, CASan Marcos, CAEl Cajon, CALa Mesa, CA
Poway, CASantee, CAEncinitas, CANational City, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Otay RanchOtay Ranch VillageCentral Chula Vista
HarborsideCastle ParkSunbowl
Rancho Del ReyHilltop

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-San DiegoSan Diego City College
Palomar CollegeSan Diego Mesa College
San Diego Miramar College