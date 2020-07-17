Rent Calculator
Home
/
Chula Vista, CA
/
167 K STREET
Last updated March 27 2019 at 1:29 PM
1 of 8
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
167 K STREET
167 K Street
·
No Longer Available
Location
167 K Street, Chula Vista, CA 91911
Hilltop
Amenities
parking
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Surface lot, 1 space/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 167 K STREET have any available units?
167 K STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Chula Vista, CA
.
How much is rent in Chula Vista, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Chula Vista Rent Report
.
Is 167 K STREET currently offering any rent specials?
167 K STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 167 K STREET pet-friendly?
No, 167 K STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Chula Vista
.
Does 167 K STREET offer parking?
Yes, 167 K STREET offers parking.
Does 167 K STREET have units with washers and dryers?
No, 167 K STREET does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 167 K STREET have a pool?
No, 167 K STREET does not have a pool.
Does 167 K STREET have accessible units?
No, 167 K STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 167 K STREET have units with dishwashers?
No, 167 K STREET does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 167 K STREET have units with air conditioning?
No, 167 K STREET does not have units with air conditioning.
