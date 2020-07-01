Rent Calculator
Last updated January 9 2020 at 10:29 AM
1 of 15
1668 San Anselmo
1668 San Anselmo Street
·
No Longer Available
Location
1668 San Anselmo Street, Chula Vista, CA 91913
Otay Ranch
Amenities
in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
pool
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Unit type: Single Family Home; Number of bedrooms: 4; Number of bathrooms: 3.5; Square footage: 3101; Parking: 2 Car Indoor Garage; Monthly rent: $4000.00; IMRID18566
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1668 San Anselmo have any available units?
1668 San Anselmo doesn't have any available units at this time.
Chula Vista, CA
.
How much is rent in Chula Vista, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Chula Vista Rent Report
.
What amenities does 1668 San Anselmo have?
Some of 1668 San Anselmo's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 1668 San Anselmo currently offering any rent specials?
1668 San Anselmo is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1668 San Anselmo pet-friendly?
No, 1668 San Anselmo is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Chula Vista
.
Does 1668 San Anselmo offer parking?
Yes, 1668 San Anselmo offers parking.
Does 1668 San Anselmo have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1668 San Anselmo offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1668 San Anselmo have a pool?
Yes, 1668 San Anselmo has a pool.
Does 1668 San Anselmo have accessible units?
No, 1668 San Anselmo does not have accessible units.
Does 1668 San Anselmo have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1668 San Anselmo has units with dishwashers.
